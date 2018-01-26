 
 
 
Friday 26 January 2018

South Sudan’s Taban rejects stepping down of Salva Kiir from power

January 26, 2018 (JUBA)- Taban Deng Gai, whom President Salva Kiir appointed into the position of the first vice president in replacement of his main political rival and former first vice president turned rebel leader, Riek Machar, said he does not advocate the removal of his boss from power.

JPEG - 45.2 kb
SPLM-IO Chief Negotiator, Taban Deng Gai, speaking to journalists at Juba airport upon his return from Pagak with his team, 22 January 2016 (ST Photo)

“I don’t advocate for Salva Kiir to leave power. He is an equilibrium of peace and unity just like Dr John Garang. If Dr John was to be alive, when will he leave power, asked Gai?"

“There is what we call a leader such Salva Kiir”, he added.

The remarks sparked debates in social media, with many people asking the cause for joining armed resistance with Machar at the start of the conflict in the country in 2013.

Taban made the remarks at a news conference at which he was updating the media of the objective of his two-week visit to Jonglei following his return to the capital, Juba.

The state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation repeatedly played the clip carrying the remarks after he held the press conference on Thursday. Gai said a liberator and liberators don’t leave power in Africa voluntarily. He compared South Sudan to Uganda, asking why President Yoweri Museveni changed the constitution to stay in power because liberators leave power voluntarily.

“If he leaves power, what will happen to Uganda? I am among those who advocate president Salva Kiir should continue in power leading the nation because he is equilibrium, he said.

The former chief negotiator of the movement under the overall leadership Machar before the split in July 2016 after he was forced to flee the country following the resumption of hostilities in the capital, Juba, declared his intention never to step down from power.“I will not step aside Riek Machar. Replacement of Taban Deng or Wani Igga can only be something that adds value”, said Gai.

Observers underlined Gai joined the rebellion in protest for removal from a gubernatorial position and was now willing to stifle the checks and balances of government to pass his agenda. Gai, according to the same analyst, was paranoid and willing to go to criminal means to hold on to power. Gai used power to level personal grievances.

(ST)

  • 26 January 22:41, by Sunday Junup

    It is now up to IGAD to continue calling SPLA-IO or SPLA -IG

    repondre message

    • 26 January 23:54, by Khent

      "Equilibrium"? The self-serving chimp is either unaware of its meaning or thinks we can be convinced that we’re experiencing "equilibrium". I so do love the equilibrium of losing 50 000 people; the "equilibrium" of over half the population facing famine conditions; the equilibrium of 1/3 of the population being displaced...

      repondre message

      • 27 January 00:02, by Khent

        ..and the "equilibrium" of a completely worthless currency and a destroyed economy. These animals should hang for their crimes; this war has officially claimed over 50, 000 lives but if you consider their corruption-induced failure to deliver medical services since the Interim Period... is it not reasonable to hold them responsible for infant mortality deaths as well?

        repondre message

        • 27 January 00:12, by Khent

          ..If so, the culpability runs into the millions and the criminals in Juba deserve to die for that heinous crime alone. Soldiers and civil servants don’t get paid for almost an entire year and we have these psychopathic animals talking about "equilibrium". Any South Sudanese that still regards this mass-murdering criminal syndicate as a government...

          repondre message

          • 27 January 00:17, by Khent

            ..is either irredeemably stupid or is a beneficiary of our collective suffering and living-death. If Salva Kiir keeps this up, there will come a time in which we will all bear witness to him and his cohort of thieves being dragged out of government buildings by soldiers that have seen their children die of hunger while these animals stash away billions...

            repondre message

            • 27 January 00:27, by Khent

              ..That eventuality is the only thing that will guarantee "equilibrium". I don’t want to hear any more bovine excuses and apologetics for mass-murder, corruption, kleptocracy, nepotism and incompetence. Children have died agonising deaths due to the deprivations of water, food and basic medical care and this is the manner in which these criminals in Juba should be made to depart this world.

              repondre message

  • 26 January 23:32, by garrak1520

    Taban failed, Salva Kiir failed, Machar failed so why keep you folks in power. Time to let others take the lead, unify and strengthen the country, and please stop signing these meaningless agreements with China, Million and Million of $$$ and the nation is still living as primitives. You have no power, no running water, no schools, those are the priorities morons.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

