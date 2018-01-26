South Sudan and China complete $248m airspace project deal

January 25, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan and China have inked a $248 million loan agreement earmarked for the establishment of an Air Traffic Management (ATM) system in the East African country.

South Sudan president Salva Kiir visits Peking University on April 25, 2012 in Beijing, China (Getty)

Under the deal signed on Thursday, the two governments agreed the money will be channeled through Export-Import Bank of China.

South Sudan’s minister for transport, John Luk Jok said the young nation lacks facilities meant provide its air traffic monitoring and control services and still relies on ATM facilities provided by Sudan.

"The project is great and we are so happy it reached this stage. Our greatest happiness goes to the Chinese embassy and the people of China for helping us build our own air traffic management system," he said.

The project, to be undertaken by the China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd. will take three years to complete, the minister said.

South Sudan’s finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau said the ATM would be a key infrastructure for safeguarding national security and in generating revenue for the war-torn nation.

"We thank our governments for bringing the two people together and we are proud of our friendship with the people of China. I want to thank the Chinese embassy in South Sudan for strengthening our bilateral relations with China," said Dau.

"We are also negotiating with the Chinese government, Chinese companies and financial institutions to fund other economic and social services projects in South Sudan," he added.

Reiterating China’s good relations with South Sudan, the Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, He Xiangdong said project will enable South Sudan to collect air traffic fees, improve monitoring of the air space and safeguard its sovereignty, once finalised.

