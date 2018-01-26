 
 
 
South Sudan recalled Ambassador Deng before his resignation

January 25, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan Ambassador to Russia Telar Deng and has resigned Thursday after receiving a recall from the foreign ministry asking him to return to Juba within 72 hours.

JPEG - 18.6 kb
President Salva Kiir (L) talks with Telar Deng (R) while Luka Biong is smiling (file Photo M. Larco Lomayat)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Deng who was a close friend to the President Kiir announced his resignation from his position as ambassador to Moscow without elaborating on why he took such abrupt decision.

"I, Ambassador Telar Ring Deng, do hereby submit my resignation as the Head of Mission to the Russian Federation in Moscow and a non-resident Ambassador in Baku, Azerbaijan; Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; and Tbilisi, Georgia," said Deng in his resignation letter.

However, it appeared that the ambassador has received on Thursday a recall to Juba upon the demand of the South Sudanese presidency.

"As directed by the Office of H. E. the President, I am writing to recall you back to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation (MFA&IC) in Juba for urgent consultations," reads a letter sent to the South Sudanese Diplomat seen by Sudan Tribune.

"You are expected to arrive in Juba, within seventy-two (72) hours following receipt of this urgent communication. Therefore, please con1municate your travel arrangements to the Undersecretary as soon as possible," further says the letter which is signed by the foreign minister Deng Alor.

By resigning after the receipt of this letter the Ambassador Deng clearly refuse to respond to the recall.

Earlier this month, the ambassador who has good relations with the Juba-declared rebel and former army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, denied reports accusing him of taking part in a meeting with opposition leaders in Nairobi to overthrow President Kiir.

For his part, Awan denies rebelling against Kiir or having plans to work against him. However, he was accused of instigating attacks outside Juba several weeks ago.

(ST)

