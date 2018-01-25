 
 
 
Sudan, France discuss joint economic cooperation

France's Ambassador to Sudan Emmanuelle Blatmann visits a plant nursery in Khartoum on 21 Dec 2017 (Ambassade de France -Khartoum- Photo)
January 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of International Cooperation Idris Sulieman on Wednesday has discussed with the French Ambassador to Khartoum Emmanuelle Blatmann ways to promote joint cooperation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Idris said they discussed the prospects of cooperation in technical, agricultural, animal fields and applied research in Sudan.

He said the French companies can benefit from the wide investment opportunities available in the various fields in Sudan.

According to the official news agency SUNA, the Sudanese minister said the meeting was fruitful, pointing it contributes to creating a common ground for cooperation between the private sectors in the two countries.

The meeting took place days before an expected visit of the Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour to Paris for talks on bilateral relations.

For her part, Blatmann pointed to the importance of taking advantage of the great investment opportunities in Sudan particularly after the lifting of the U.S. economic sanctions.

She underscored the role of the private sector in the two countries in promoting joint cooperation in the agricultural and livestock domains as well as the gum Arabic sector.

Baltmann further pointed to the participation of a number of the French companies in the Khartoum International Fair, saying it would help to launch bilateral partnerships between the two countries.

(ST)

