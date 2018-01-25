 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 25 January 2018

U.S pushes for imposition of arms embargo on South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 25, 2018 (NEW YORK) - The United States on Wednesday called for an arms embargo on South Sudan after its warring parties failed to honour a ceasefire agreement signed late last year.

JPEG - 201.3 kb
Nikki R. Haley, United States Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on 7 February 2017 (UN Photo)

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, the US ambassador Nikki Haley to the world body criticized the President Salva Kiir-led coalition government of failing to lead efforts to end the civil war.

“The time has come to acknowledge the hard reality – that the leaders of South Sudan are not just failing their people, they are betraying them,” she told a council meeting on South Sudan.

The 15-member Security Council considers the revitalization of the peace process initiated by the regional bloc (IGAD) as an opportunity to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.

According to the senior US official, an arms embargo on South Sudan would help the people of South Sudan to slow the violence, slow the flow of arms and ammunitions and protect innocent lives.

The diplomat also appealed to African leaders, ahead of an African Union summit due in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia over the weekend to push for accountability for those seen as against the peace process.

In March last year, a UN panel of experts, in a report, called for an arms embargo on South Sudan after it emerged that its government was spending oil revenue on weapons as its citizens faced starvation. The call was, however, opposed by China and Russia, insisting regional nations must play a key role in resolving the problem.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. The conflict has forced more than two million people to flee their homes.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 January 08:25, by Sunday Junup

    Therefore China and Russia are responsible for death in Equatoria after 2015 peace agreement

    repondre message

    • 25 January 08:34, by jubaone

      Who cares if Equatorians, Nuers, Fertit and rest are killed? Sadam killed thousands, Hitler killed millions, Polpot killed millions, Amin killed thousands who cares? None. The international community cares, only if these tyrants are threat to them. The Kiirminal is not a threat so they simply pay lip services. Non jienges must take care of themselves.

      repondre message

      • 25 January 08:39, by jubaone

        The international community or allied armies of US, UK, France and USSR only intervened when Hitler was a real threat to them. But where were they when Hitler was killing millions of Jews, Gypsies and other nationalities? Now the Jews have taken care of themselves very well. Equatorians too, must rethink and not wait they must do anything possible. Otherwise it will be over for us.

        repondre message

        • 25 January 08:53, by South South

          Jubaone,
          Everything will be fine in 2018 including our Equatoria.

          repondre message

          • 25 January 12:06, by Tilo

            South South
            Government have already violated the COH agreement and they did not comply by releasing all political detainees and war prisoners. How is everything gonna be fine in 2018, if government is not respecting the signed agreement?

            repondre message

            • 25 January 13:22, by South South

              Tilo,

              Peace can come anytime. Arabs and Israel are still talking about peace since 1948. Every war MUST end up with peace deal.

              repondre message

        • 25 January 09:44, by Sunday Junup

          Good words Jubaone!
          We have tell them that they are the cause of all this Killing. I don’t blame Equatorian because this war by Juba is a terrorist fight and you know very well that it is difficult to deal with Terrorist because they Kidnap and kill Innocent civilian.

          repondre message

  • 25 January 11:09, by Eastern

    Ambassador Nikki Haley’s has the capability of deploying a stealth drone from the US Army airbase in Djibouti to take off any of those arms and ammunition sneaked into South Sudan mostly from Uganda and Kenya. Blow into pieces such consignments immediately they cross into South Sudan will make Museveni & Kenyatta see some sense and Kiir will start acting rational!

    repondre message

    • 25 January 13:18, by South South

      Eastern,

      Please keep peace alive in 2018. Small violations from here and there are the things that two partners need to be working on. Forget about US drone in South Sudan. US will not and can not open another Iraq, Libya, Syria or Afghanistan. US has enough from Middle East to deal with. It is equally very important for anyone talking about arms embargo to have regional governments on there side

      repondre message

  • 25 January 13:18, by James

    No one cares about the dead fish except the fishermen. The big powers are only concerned about the market of their weapons. basically, the objective of arms embargo is to disarm one side and arm the other side and facilitate the fall of disarmed side. Imposing arms embargo on the government means arming of the rebels

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)

Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.