South Sudan rebels say no ransom for Kenyan pilots but compensation

January 24, 2018, JUBA) - A South Sudan rebel official dismissed claims that they are demanding $200,000 for the release of Kenyan pilots whose plane crashed in Akobo town, saying it the demand of people affected by the crash.

A cargo plane in Unity state (UNHCR photo)

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel in a phone interview with Sudan Tribune on Wednesday denied media reports that the rebel-appointed Governor Koang Rambang has demanded financial ransom for the release the two pilots.

He confirmed the pilots are in rebel captivity after their plane crashed on Jan. 7 in Akobo area in the northern Upper Nile region. However, he refuted claims that they were abducted by the SPLA-IO forces.

“The pilots were not abducted as published by some news outlets. The SPLA IO is just providing them security from the civilians who demand a compensation for their losses. The case is being handled by the local chiefs, not Governor Koang Rambang,” he said.

Gabriel said the two pilots left Juba with the charter plane before to crash in the area, adding the SPLA-IO was protecting them from the relatives of deceased that were angered with the loss of sons and cattle’s.

He says the plane killed a woman and numerous cattle and destroyed homes and properties.

“The owners of the properties and the relatives of the deceased are the ones who want compensation, not the SPLA IO. We don’t have right to dictate on civilians properties and lives,” he added.

However, he warned people from politicizing the situation, stressing the SPLA-IO were acting in constitution procedure arguing the crashed plane has claimed lives and properties, therefore calling for justices.

(ST)