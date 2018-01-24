 
 
 
South Sudan denies shutdown of embassy in UK

South Sudan embassy in London (Google photo)

January 24, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government on Wednesday downplayed reports its embassy in the United Kingdom has been shut down due to rental fees.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the embassy was still operational and the rental fees would be settled soon.

"That is not true. The embassy has not been closed down. It is still operational. Yes, there has been a delay in payment of rent due to the current economic situation but it is being addressed by the ministry of finance”, Mawien Makol Ariik old Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The diplomat was reacting to reports circulated on the social media alleging that South Sudan embassy in London, UK was shut down on Wednesday for non-payment of rent since August.

Reports also claimed that the residence of the ambassador was also affected.

(ST)

  25 January 00:02, by john locke

    Is there anything that this farce of a government won’t deny? Just like how they for a while denied economical issues at home and abroad. The government and country has collasped.. let’s admit that.

