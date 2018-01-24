 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 24 January 2018

Libyan army releases tortured Sudanese migrants

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Smugglers in Libya are auctioning migrants off as slaves (a screenshot of CNN footage aired on 14 November 2017
January 24, 2018 (EL-FASHER) - The Libyan army managed on Tuesday evening to free a group of Sudanese migrants detained and tortured by Libyan human trafficking gangs, Sudan Tribune has learnt.

Ali Hussein, a cousin of one of the hostages told "Sudan Tribune" they received a call late Tuesday night from a Sudanese in Libya, informing them of the liberation of their children by the Libyan army and the arrest of the perpetrators.

The tortured migrants have been transferred to a hospital for treatment, he further said.

"We talked to al-Sadiq and he told said he and four others are now in hospital," he added.

According to the UNHCR, over six thousand Sudanese have crossed to Europe through Libya using two routes, one from Khartoum and the and an alternative one from El-Fasher.

The smugglers and their Libyan partners used to detain the migrants and ask their families to send money before to release them.

The recent video footages circulating on social media showing handcuffed the five Sudanese hostages being beaten and tortured by fire, recalled the need for tougher measures to stop the human trafficking as well as to redress the chaotic situation in the northern African country.

The Sudanese government summoned the Libyan ambassador in Khartoum and its embassy in Tripoli contacted the government urging quick action to ensure their release.

The choking footages showing the tortured victims begging their families to pay ransom to the smugglers recalled the CNN report about slavery in Libya in November 2017.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)

Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.