Khartoum summons Libyan ambassador over Sudanese migrants torture

January 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Tuesday has summoned the Libyan ambassador to Khartoum over detention and torture of Sudanese migrants in his country.

Since Saturday, video footages have been circulating on social media showing handcuffed Sudanese hostages being beaten and tortured by fire.

Also, the victims were forced to record distress calls to their families asking them to pay ransom to the abductees to save their lives.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said the Libyan Ambassador to Khartoum Ali Miftah al-Mahroug was summoned over the detention and brutal treatment of some Sudanese citizens inside the Libyan territory.

According to Khidir, the director of the Consular Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Mahgoub Shauer has informed al-Mahroug of the inhuman and immoral treatment of the Sudanese citizens.

For his part, the Libyan Ambassador expressed his deep regret and apology on behalf of his country for this shameful matter, saying it doesn’t reflect the true values and morals of the Libyan people.

He pointed out that the incident was carried out by gangs of outlaws who operate in areas outside government control, vowing to convey the message to his government immediately.

Khidir added the Sudanese embassy in Tripoli has contacted a senior official at the Government of National Accord and the concerned bodies from the very first moment and continues to follow up with them on the matter.

He said the Libyan authorities have located the area where the Sudanese migrants are being kept, pointing that contacts are underway to free them unharmed.

It is noteworthy that the CNN last November released footage showing African men sold at a slave auction in Libya.

Also, migrants who reached Europe said they had been held by smugglers and forced to work for little or no money. Other said they had been tortured and in some cases raped by traffickers.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe.

Also, Islamic State (ISIS) presence in Libya has become a source of threat not only to its neighbouring countries but also to Europe. >

