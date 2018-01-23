 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 23 January 2018

S. Sudan military initiates biometric identification system

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 22, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan army is to set up a biometric system to register all soldiers on its payroll, an official said Monday.

JPEG - 10.8 kb
South Sudan’s defence minister Kuol Manyang Juuk, speaks after a cabinet meeting in the capital, Juba, on 17 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

Defense minister, Kuol Manyank Juuk told reporters in the capital, Juba that the military would be installing a biometric personal identification system that will handle the registration of all soldiers.

“There is already a room down there with some equipment and they need more money and training of the personnel is to take place so that they are dispatched to a unit to take the general information of every soldier,” Juuk said, but did not say when the process will begin.

As part of the registration process, however, Juuk said the army will have to train some personnel on how to use the gadgets acquired.

“It will be a technical team that will go including a doctor to determine the physical and mental fitness of a soldier and that is where we will know who are there physically and what is their fitness to continue as soldiers,” he stressed.

Last year, President Salva Kiir, also commander in chief of the army ordered that all soldiers be registered to fight corruption in the army.

In the past, however, a number of senior military officers have been implicated in corruption cases, involving “ghost” names on pay rolls.

The SPLA was founded as a guerrilla movement in 1983 and was a key participant of the second Sudanese civil war. As of 2013, South Sudan military was estimated to have 210,000 soldiers, as well as an unknown number of personnel in the small South Sudan Air Force.

In May 2017, it was reported that President Kiir was restructuring the army and changing its name from the SPLA to the South Sudan Defense Forces (SSDF). In August, however, it was reported that the new name would be South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 January 08:03, by Kenyang ll

    “It will be a technical team that will go including a doctor to determine the physical and mental fitness of a soldier and that is where we will know who are there physically and what is their fitness to continue as soldiers,” Kuol stressed.

    repondre message

    • 23 January 08:18, by Kenyang ll

      See how these warmongers do things. You would think such are activities to be carried out after the war. But no, they have to keep instability in the country by creating new wars and fronts. Did you hear him say what will they do with disadvantages they had overused and are unwanted now?

      repondre message

    • 23 January 11:53, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Kuol Manyang,

      We are really tired of lips service. Every year, we will do this and we will do that but at the end, nothing is done all. Shame on you as minister of defense and the government. Now look at the state of emergency and disarmament ordered by the president in Lakes region, nothing is done up to now and the 3 months deadline given is passing. What is wrong with your government Kuol?

      repondre message

  • 23 January 08:26, by Kenyang ll

    Can old Kuol Manyang himself pass either test, physical or mental fitness?

    repondre message

  • 23 January 10:05, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.Kuol is right but the rampant militias with their unending rebellions and reintegration back into the SPLA will spoil that good noble intention. SPLA has had good record since its inception in 1983 but Nyagats always dirty SPLA through fake ranks and files. It will be an uphill task as SPLA-IO(Riek faction), NAS, Agwelek, Cobra,Arrow boys, NDM/A, etc would again reopen the military door.

    repondre message

  • 23 January 10:12, by Lenin Bull

    The meaning of a truly patriotic and professional national army is fading away day by day in South Sudan(all villagers are promoted into major generals and Lieutenant Generals by Riek). There should be no army in South Sudan period. The country should only mobilize patriotic army of volunteers during crisis only.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)

Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.