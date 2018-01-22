 
 
 
Rights body urges South Sudan’s FVP to honor ceasefire

JPEG - 28.6 kb
Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

January 21, 2018 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese human right body has urged the country’s first vice-president, Taban Deng Gai to honour and respect the ceasefire agreement signed in December last year.

The Center for Peace and Justice Coordinator (CPJ), Tito Anthony said Gai’s visit to Lou Nuer land was a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“Gen. Taban violated the agreement because his visit was not for peace purposes, but for mobilization for war which is a violation by itself,” Tito said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

He appealed to President Salva Kiir to regulate the movement of his first deputy as commander in chief of the military or risk being held accountable for the ceasefire violations committed under his watch.

“I call on IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] and the international community to be aware of what is Gen. Taban is after,” said Tito, while urging the international community to hold Gai accountable.

Last week, chiefs from the Gawaar community in South Sudan accused the country’s first vice president of violating the cessation of hostilities agreement signed between government and opposition groups in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

(ST)

  • 22 January 10:07, by Sunday Junup

    You have spoken Tito but who will hear your voice since those IGAD are interesting in Money. They never work with Taban when he was rebel because he don;t have money but now he is legitimate FVP according to them. IGAD never care about life of SS but they do care about their interest

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

