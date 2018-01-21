Sudan’s cabinet to approve tripartite agreement on refugees return to Darfur

January 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Ministry of Interior on Sunday said the governance and administration sector at the Council of Ministers have approved the tripartite agreement on the voluntary return of Sudanese refugees from Chad.
On 31 May 2017, Sudan, Chad and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) signed two separate tripartite agreements on the voluntary return of Sudanese refugees from Chad and Chadian refugees from Sudan.
The agreements provide that any repatriation should be voluntary and on the basis of well-informed consent.
The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted the State Minister of Interior Babiker Ahmed Digna as saying the governance and administration sector would submit the agreement to the Council of Ministers for approval and then it would be lodged at the parliament for final endorsement.
He pointed out that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has promised to visit the Gulf States to raise funds for refugees return.
The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.
The UNHCR estimates there are 317,000 Sudanese refugees in Chad, while Sudan hosts 8,500 Chadian refugees.
On the other hand, IOM says last year 113,790 people have returned to Darfur, of whom 90 percent were refugee returnees from Chad.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)
Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)
What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)
MORE