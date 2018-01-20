 
 
 
Machar removes rebel governors of Wau and Central Equatoria

January 20, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan armed opposition leader Riek Machar Saturday has relieved two governors and their deputies and assigned new faces into office.

First Vice President, Riek Machar, accompanied by SPLA-IO officers, Juba, 27 May, 2016 (ST Photo)

The move included the governors of Wau and Central Equatoria states, according to a statement from Machar office.

In a decree, which was effective from 19th January 2018, Machar relieved Central Equatoria State Governor, Brig. Gen.Mario Loku Thomas and his Deputy, Brig. Gen.Peter Wani Elia Wani.

In another decree, he relieved Dominic Jolio Bawella Ukelo of Wau and his deputy, Maj. Gen. Anthony Fada Taban.

Also, Machar appointed Maj. Gen. Anthony Fada Taban as governor of Wau state and Brig. Gen Peter Wani as the new governor of the Central Equatoria state.

“Pursuant to the April 15-18, 2014 Nasir consultative conference, I Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon Chairman and Commander in- Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO) do hereby appoint following the governors of Wau and Central Equatoria states with an effect from 19th January 2018”.

However, the armed opposition group which prepares for decisive talks on the implementation of a peace agreement didn’t provide any explanation for the removal of the two governors.

The PLA-IO deputy spokesperson Paul Lam Gabriel insisted it is a normal procedure.

The IGAD ceasefire monitoring mechanism this week accused the two warring parties of violating the humanitarian cessation of hostilities and threaten to impose sanctions on the violators.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 January 22:23, by Nairobimitot

    It is always fun to order from Jail. The people who are listening to Riek Machar orders need to know that taking directives from someone who is in prison is going to make you fail and in the end, your will end up in Jail.
    Do not be fouled by Riek Machar nonsense.

  • 21 January 01:14, by john locke

    Nairobi, I laugh at the statements you make. How much are kiir and taban paying You? Lol.. Riek is still the leader of our movement. The only movement that respects and protects the rights of the common citizen. While your kiir and taban care only about displacement of non nuer tribes.tell me this, was what kiir did to begin this war right? Was he right to murder countless nuer? Or was that all a

