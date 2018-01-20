Machar removes rebel governors of Wau and Central Equatoria

January 20, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan armed opposition leader Riek Machar Saturday has relieved two governors and their deputies and assigned new faces into office.

First Vice President, Riek Machar, accompanied by SPLA-IO officers, Juba, 27 May, 2016 (ST Photo)

The move included the governors of Wau and Central Equatoria states, according to a statement from Machar office.

In a decree, which was effective from 19th January 2018, Machar relieved Central Equatoria State Governor, Brig. Gen.Mario Loku Thomas and his Deputy, Brig. Gen.Peter Wani Elia Wani.

In another decree, he relieved Dominic Jolio Bawella Ukelo of Wau and his deputy, Maj. Gen. Anthony Fada Taban.

Also, Machar appointed Maj. Gen. Anthony Fada Taban as governor of Wau state and Brig. Gen Peter Wani as the new governor of the Central Equatoria state.

“Pursuant to the April 15-18, 2014 Nasir consultative conference, I Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon Chairman and Commander in- Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO) do hereby appoint following the governors of Wau and Central Equatoria states with an effect from 19th January 2018”.

However, the armed opposition group which prepares for decisive talks on the implementation of a peace agreement didn’t provide any explanation for the removal of the two governors.

The PLA-IO deputy spokesperson Paul Lam Gabriel insisted it is a normal procedure.

The IGAD ceasefire monitoring mechanism this week accused the two warring parties of violating the humanitarian cessation of hostilities and threaten to impose sanctions on the violators.

(ST)