South Sudan president says reappointing ex-army chief amounts to bad precedent

Kiir addresses a news conference inside his office in the capital Juba September 12, 2013 (Reuters photo)
January 19, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir Friday rejected calls to reappoint Paul Malong Awan to his former post as the army chief of staff, saying such move would amount to setting "a bad precedent".

Following the involvement of his aides in rebel attacks outside Juba and the reports about his participation in meetings with other opposition leaders to discuss ways to overthrow the regime of President Salva Kiir, the Presidential spokesperson declared Awan as a rebel marking the position of his boss on the matter.

However, Kiir seemed seeking during the past weeks to gain the full support of the Dinka elders, some of whom argued they want to maintain the unity of the largest ethnic group in the country because others would use any division break their cohesion.

“We are trying to establish a system that everyone should respect and comply whenever changes are made but if we go around the same system we want to create, we will never change this situation and we are setting a bad precedent because everyone will feel untouchable. And every minister and a general in SPLA will do the same thing and we will never move ahead,” said president Kiir on Thursday upon receiving a report from the Committee of the Concerned Citizens who were in Nairobi, Kenya, for consultation with the former chief of staff.

The South Sudanese president asked some of the Dinka elders what has changed after some of them were seeking removal from the office of the former army chief staff.

“Now when some of you come and tell me to reappoint Paul Malong because of peace and harmony of our people, I don’t talk because it is some of you who were telling me and bring reports of what you were saying and what was being done by Malong," he said.

He further recalled the elders that repeatedly told them he knows Awan very well as they worked together during the liberation time adding that some of them said the president refuses to listen to their words.

"And some of you started - by the way of doing things - allowing issues to build up and by the time I take actions, they have already grown that they become difficult to manage," he said adding "And I when act, some of you come back the next day and say something else, now tell me what should be done in this case of Malong,” Kiir wondered.

President Kiir upon to the intervention of the Dinka elders ended Awan’s confinement in Juba and allowed him to leave for Nairobi where he is allegedly working to topple the regime.

Kiir disclosed to the Dinka elders he met with Awan when he was in Nairobi for the inauguration of president Uhuru Kenya on 27 November adding he personally advised his old friend to keep quiet and relax in Nairobi until things get better

“I met Malong and we talked at length. I listened to him and the issues he raised and one thing I told him was to relax. But when I returned, I started hearing and getting reports of the activities he started to do. One of the activities was the record audiotapes I played before you went to meet him,” he said.

(ST)

http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article64464

  • 20 January 09:23, by lou nuer

    As you know very well if you will listen to those wrong advisors of yours you drive yourself out of your seat, please. Sometimes you are thinking in a right way but at certain points, you are easily being confused by them. Think wisely you will be overthrow by your admininstrators rather than the rebels itself be care ful enough.JCE take care with them Mr. Prsident they pretend that they know more

  • 20 January 09:27, by lou nuer

    If you leave away the external influence and take your own decisions the crisis in our Country will come to an end immediately without delay but those who are telling you this and that are the problem causing confussion. Most particularly Nuer wew are the one delaying peace but you spoil Dinka image with few nuer influence please take wise decission during revitalization of last chance.Malong alon

    • 20 January 10:02, by Simon Puok Nyang Tutjiek

      Your comments show that you are using fake name, a person from South Sudan’s strongest community(Lou Njuer)can not give up like the way you did.
      Sudan Tribune should stop or terminate account of people who used fake names.

  • 20 January 10:08, by @you

    Malong was your conductor until
    Your bus tyre damaged what now?
    You will remain ther with your,
    Damaged bus till io come to your
    Location

    Ajonga was a left side tyre &
    Now become a conductor:

    The best games are coming & start with,
    1 easy
    2 medium
    3 hard

  • 20 January 10:31, by Eastern

    Kiir should not be allowed to mislead South Sudan. Pile the pressure on him!

  • 20 January 10:58, by Tilo

    Kiir you should have understood by now. the same JCE you listen to are the very once that told you to dissolve your gov’t in first place in Jul 2013 which lead to catastrophic disaster in Dec 2013. Now you have confessed they re de very once who asked you to remove Malong, at the same time telling you things have gone out of hand. Avoid ur stooge JCE u can avoid and solve all the current crisis

    • 20 January 11:09, by Tilo

      South Sudan is not Dinka/Jieng property,
      south Sudan is for all of us [the 64 tribes] therefore jieng should not be the only once to have a say in country political affairs.
      Kiir and JCE will one day leave or retire what will u be proud of; during ur time in the office you have achieve?
      All of you will be death at some point but ur grand kids will forever carry ur burden in the histry of this SS

      • 20 January 11:45, by jubaone

        Till,
        As of now, SS is a jienge republic and the rest are simply sppectators who have no roles. The jienges are fully responsible for turning this country into a "shit 💩 hole" country. Only when they acknowledge their failed leadership qualities, we are in deep shit. No solution. The country must break.

Sudan Tribune

