Border shutdown with Eritrea made disarmament campaign easier: governor

January 19, 2108 (KHARTOUM) - Governor of Sudan’s eastern state of Kassala Adam Jama’a said the closure of borders with Eritrea has significantly contributed to the success of the disarmament campaign.

Since 5 January, Sudan has deployed thousands of Rapid Support Fighters (RSF) militiamen to Kassala on the border with Eritrea after a presidential decree declaring a state of emergency.

Following what, Sudan shut down its border with Eritrea and declared popular mobilization in Kassala, claiming the deployment of troops along the Eritrean border came as result of military threats from Eritrea and Egypt against the country.

However, Eritrea and Egypt denied the claim and Sudanese stopped speaking about the alleged threats.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) quoted Jama’a as saying 85% of the illicit weapons have been collected during the voluntary phase of the disarmament campaign.

He pointed out that the shutdown of borders and the deployment of the RSF fighters have largely contributed to the success of the campaign.

The governor added the regular forces are working to combat negative phenomena and control security breaches on the borders, praising awareness of the residents and their support of the disarmament campaign.

He further pointed to the importance of the emergency order, saying it facilitates work of the security organs and allows them to take prompt measures against irregularities.

Since August last year, the Sudanese authorities launched a campaign to collect illegal weapons. The campaign, which would be implemented across the country, began by disarming tribes and civilians in Kordofan and Darfur.

(ST)