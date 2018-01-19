 
 
 
IGAD rebukes SPLM-IO over accusations of responsibility for Jonglei attacks

January 18, 2018 (JUBA) - The allegations of the SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel that IGAD is responsible for recent attacks by the government forces in South Sudan’s Jonglei region are "misleading and irresponsible", said the IGAD Special Envoy, Ambassador Ismail Wais.

JPEG - 71.4 kb
South Sudan first vice president Taban Deng Gai arrives in Bor May 9, 2017 (ST)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, Wais asked Gabriel "to withdraw the statement and not to indulge in such act in the future as it is unfounded and diverts the attention of the public from the core issues of attainment of peace and security in South Sudan".

The stunning rebuke of the IGAD special envoy comes after accusations by the rebel official that the IGAD and TROIKA are "indirectly contributing to the bloodshed in South Sudan" because the attacks carried out in Bieh State during a recent visit of the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai in the region.

In a statement issued Monday, Col. Gabriel claimed that FVP Taban Deng Gai caused destructions and displacement to the civilians in areas under the control of the SPLA-IO when he toured Jonglei with the knowledge of the IGAD and TROIKA.

On January 17, 2018, the IGAD envoy held a meeting in Juba with the Chairperson of CTSAMM, Major General Ibrahim AbdulJelill who briefed him about the security situation in the different conflict areas.

Following this meeting, Wasi recalled the statements issued by the IGAD, the TROIKA and jointly by the AU and UN, on the truce violations, stressing that "in all of these statements, the signatories have been called upon to desist from actions that contravene the Agreement".

" Violators shall be identified, held accountable and will face all consequences thereof, he concluded," the IGAD special envoy further said.

(ST)

  • 19 January 09:22, by Lenin Bull

    Million congratulations Mr.Wais. SPLA-IO chief propagandist called Gabriel Lam Paul has been caught redhanded in empty lies, and cheap propaganda intrigues. It was SPLA-IO attacking the FVP during his peace tour to Louland and crying loud that COH was being violated. It was the same Lam who sneaked in the unfortunate American journalist last year to film their war of killing innocent civilians

  • 19 January 09:27, by Lenin Bull

    The region is now waking up to SPLA-IO menace, lies, and destruction in South Sudan. It is either total peace is brought to South Sudan uncodnitionally in 2018, or SPLA-IO will be isolated and considered a negative force like ALshabab, Alqeida, Bokoharam, and LRA in Africa. Wait and see.

  • 19 January 09:40, by Landlord

    Is IGAD still appropriate and reliable tool for this conflict? the only solution is for Kiir to call Dr Riek and oppositions for togetherness. But kiir has his own ambition.
    Not peace.

    • 19 January 10:11, by Lenin Bull

      Landlord, this is the first positive and patriotic statement that I have ever found out coming from your end. Please, keep it. Let us all urge our South Sudanese leaders whether in Government or bush to come together and discussed the issues affecting the country and resolve them once and for all. Foreigners will never help us at all. To the contrary they always want to read their interests

  • 19 January 10:16, by Lenin Bull

    Foreigners always want to mingle their interests with our local issues and this makes it complicated to bring peace to the suffering people in South Sudan.Kenya wants Ilimi Triangle and wants to control SSudan through Mombasa, Sudan you know, Ethiopia excess land, Uganda has filled over uninvited into South Sudan, US wants oils, China and Russia want the same, etc. Are we not screwed properly?

    • 19 January 11:04, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      What are your issues? To loot, rape women and mass kill citizens? You deserve a flog!! Humankind have a right to intervene to stop this carnage.

      • 19 January 13:18, by Khent

        Jur

        Your hero -Riek- is guilty of the same monstrous crimes so any attempt to reprove others in the absence of any similar condemnation of Riek is worthless. That disgusting traitor is no better than Salva Kiir.

  • 19 January 11:52, by igai mayen igai

    am cyborg movie juan claude van damme

