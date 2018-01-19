 
 
 
SRF Minnawi decline to meet Sudan's gov't before releasing of political detainees

SRF-Gibril Ibrahim factions meet in Paris on 12 Oct 2017 (ST Photo)

January 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM° - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Minni Minnawi said they declined an invitation to meet the Sudanese government in Germany asking to free the political detainees arrested recently over protests against rising bread prices.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the SRF spokesperson Mohamed Zakaria Farajallah said they received an invitation to meet the Sudanese government in Berlin by the end of January to sign an agreement that would pave the way for the resumption of negotiations.

"The Sudanese Revolutionary Front has demanded the release of all political prisoners and activists arrested by the Sudanese authorities for participating in the recent peaceful demonstrations before sitting down at the negotiating table with the regime," Farajallah said.

The security service arrested the leaders of the Sudanese Communist Party, Sudanese Congress Party, and the National Umma Party secretary general and one of the party’s deputy presidents. Their arrest comes against a backdrop of government moves to stifle protests against the recent increase in bread price.

The German government which is a facilitator for the African Union efforts to end armed conflicts in Sudan hosted several meetings in the past for the opposition groups or between the government and opposition.

Talks on Darfur conflict are part of a comprehensive process to settle the armed conflicts in Darfur region and the Two Areas before to hold an inclusive constitutional conference for democratic reforms.

Since the failure of a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access deal in August 2016, the mediation team led by the former South African President Thabo Mbeki has not convene a new round of talks as the facilitators seek the bridge the gaps between the Sudanese antagonists.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)

South Sudan’s vicious tyrant 2018-01-13 09:12:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The Republic of South Sudan is being run by a man with a reputation for having a ruthless heart and tyrannical brain. Salva Kiir's presidency, which promotes tribal divisions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
