SRF Minnawi decline to meet Sudan’s gov’t before releasing of political detainees

January 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM° - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Minni Minnawi said they declined an invitation to meet the Sudanese government in Germany asking to free the political detainees arrested recently over protests against rising bread prices.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the SRF spokesperson Mohamed Zakaria Farajallah said they received an invitation to meet the Sudanese government in Berlin by the end of January to sign an agreement that would pave the way for the resumption of negotiations.

"The Sudanese Revolutionary Front has demanded the release of all political prisoners and activists arrested by the Sudanese authorities for participating in the recent peaceful demonstrations before sitting down at the negotiating table with the regime," Farajallah said.

The security service arrested the leaders of the Sudanese Communist Party, Sudanese Congress Party, and the National Umma Party secretary general and one of the party’s deputy presidents. Their arrest comes against a backdrop of government moves to stifle protests against the recent increase in bread price.

The German government which is a facilitator for the African Union efforts to end armed conflicts in Sudan hosted several meetings in the past for the opposition groups or between the government and opposition.

Talks on Darfur conflict are part of a comprehensive process to settle the armed conflicts in Darfur region and the Two Areas before to hold an inclusive constitutional conference for democratic reforms.

Since the failure of a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access deal in August 2016, the mediation team led by the former South African President Thabo Mbeki has not convene a new round of talks as the facilitators seek the bridge the gaps between the Sudanese antagonists.

