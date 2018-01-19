 
 
 
January 18, 2018 (KAMPALA) - A former governor of Western Equatoria State Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro, survived an alleged kidnap attempt by the South Sudanese security agents from Kampala on Wednesday.

JPEG - 11.1 kb
Western Equatoria governor Joseph Bangansi Bakosoro (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

On Thursday, his office announced the kidnapping attempt while he was on official visit to East Africa region.

“The South Sudan National Movement for Change would like to inform our supporters and well-wishers about news of a thwarted kidnapping attempt on our Chairman Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro by the Government of South Sudan on the afternoon of the 17th of January 2018 in Kampala, Uganda,” partly read a statement.

However, officials from SSNMC, welcome the immediate response by the Ugandan government to foil the action.

“With the intervention by the Government of Uganda, the matter was resolved. The Chairman Bakosoro is currently well and safe. We acknowledge and thank the Government of Uganda, as well as our supporters and well-wishers who were very worried about the wellbeing of the Chairman”.

Bakosoro was travelling in a private van when the Uganda Revenue Authority stopped his car and other vehicles for inspection.

In a process of requested to inspect the car, the URA demanded the vehicle to be driven to their headquarter for further inspections.

“This appeared suspicious due to the fact that numerous abductions of kidnappings have happened in the regional,” he added.

This was not the first time the South Sudanese government security agents accused of kidnapping activity in Uganda.

Last year, a deputy spokesperson of the armed opposition allied to the former first vice president Riek Machar survived a similar kidnap attempt by the South Sudanese government officials.

However, four hours later he was tracked by the Uganda Police and foiled his deportation to South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 19 January 06:22, by Landlord

    Is this kidnapping part of the current signed agreements in Addis Ababa or Dinka’s usual way of doing which is not even helping them. Please government supporters, tell your crooks to venture find out professional methodology of dominating minority from Arabs and other African countries. I know it’s what you intend to do but because your minds are full of cow dang, you continue kidnapping yours

    repondre message

    • 19 January 06:33, by Landlord

      Kidnapping in Upper Nile in Jonglei killing around lakes and greater Bahargazal etc. you deal with minority intending to Dominate. How about your own problems back home? Do research and reason out if you are on the right direction. ask question like what can we Dinkas do to take over the whole south sudan for ruling not looting.

      repondre message

      • 19 January 06:38, by Landlord

        I really don’t understand a kind of people who have fail and do not know. walk naked along the streets and do not realise, go for looting people’s property and expect praises, they don’t differentiate between wrong and right.
        It’s only Animal maybe.

        repondre message

        • 19 January 06:48, by Landlord

          You kidnapped IO spokesperson thinking it would bring calmness instead the opposite. you have gone beyond repair.
          Uganda is no longer interested in your business because you proved your incompetence and ignorance to rule a country to the whole world. 200 of your Dinka man will soon be deported from USA to cattle raiding business in Dinka land.
          Shame on all of you.

          repondre message

    • 19 January 06:43, by Majesty

      Landlord,
      Alleged kidnapping happened inside Uganda. What evidence do you have it has taken place, done by South Sudanese and carried by Dinka?

      repondre message

      • 19 January 06:47, by Majesty

        ...carried out by Dinka? Can we just write with logic instead of emotion?

        repondre message

  • 19 January 06:44, by Lenin Bull

    morons, kidnapping is not as clumsy and as simple as it is described in this article. This thug was travelling in unmarked vehicle one of those vehicles this thief siphoned out to Uganda from Western Equatoria. The Uganda Revenue Authority specialized police squad became suspicious stopped this car and wanted to know more about it. It was by co-incident that this rebel criminal was in this car.

    repondre message

  • 19 January 06:52, by Lenin Bull

    It was not kidnapping as alleged for glory purpose by Bakosoro’s rebel cadres. I wonder why rebels kill innocent South Sudanese civilians without remorse and without mercy but when it comes to their own death they shit in their underpants and tremble like earthquake while farting helplessly. If death of Bakosoro, Riek, Lam, Chirilo, etc is bad, so is the death of any other innocent civilian.

    repondre message

    • 19 January 07:24, by Landlord

      Bangasi is not a rebel he has never taken arms against your government up to now. he normally points out the mistakes your soldiers do openly and rebuke them be professional army of the nation. based this note, you label him rebel.

      repondre message

      • 19 January 10:17, by jubaone

        Landlord,
        Dont mind this so called "Lenin Fool" who is nothing other than a jellaba hireling disguised as a jinga-jienge. It is These broke jienges in Kampala who are looking for alternative sources of income and find it fashionable to kidnap, rob and mug hard working people. In Juba, they´re known as the "unknown gunmen". Just shithole people.

        repondre message

  • 19 January 07:19, by Lenin Bull

    Let us all agree to stop death in South Sudan in 2018 whether of rebels, government soldiers/officials, or innocent civilians in villages and on roads. Let us not consider rebel leaders who are engineering deaths and killings, while at the same time consider them as golden eggs that should not die. He who kills should be killed simple. Peaceful people die peacefully through old age.

    repondre message

  • 19 January 08:16, by Lenin Bull

    jubaone what do think about this piece?

    repondre message

  • 19 January 09:59, by Kush Natives

    Let them keep surviving attempt, we will still get them one- by-one! Bakasoro will be track down what matter how much he will survive kidnapping. They looted the country called South Sudan into the maximum .

    repondre message

    • 19 January 10:49, by Khent

      Kush

      Ah, I see, it’s Bakasoro that stole close to $20 billion dollars since 2005, and Salva Kiir and his gang of murderous thieves are totally innocent lambs. Anyone that puts forward this laughable argument needs their head checked. How can the entire country’s electric grid only have 26 mw of electricity!?

      repondre message

    • 19 January 10:56, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Kus Natives,

      You loot, destroy the country and say the innocent are looters. You must be a piece of morning shit!! The whole world know what you are up to. Some of your people in America will soon get back to their luaks for misdemeanor. Be patient the world is closing up to you idiots.
      .

      repondre message

  • 19 January 11:53, by igai mayen igai

    am cyborg movie juan claude van damme

    repondre message

