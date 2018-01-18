 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 18 January 2018

Rights body urges S. Sudan rivals to respect ceasefire

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 17, 2017 (JUBA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has called in countries of the regional bloc (IGAD) to introduce a pressure mechanism which allows both the government and armed opposition to fully implement the cessation of hostilities agreement.

JPEG - 30.3 kb
President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

In a statement issued Wednesday, CPJ’s coordinator, Tito Anthony, said the ongoing fighting between the armed opposition forces and government troops indicates that both parties are reluctant to implement the ceasefire, which they signed on 21 December, 2017.

“IGAD should not only condemn that act of violation, but they can go beyond that by carrying [out] field investigation to find out who attacks who and punish that party by isolation in case the revitalization forum fail to achieve peace, and IGAD should publicly urge the party found violation the CoH [Cessation of Hostilities] agreement such that public should know the party responsible for violating the agreement,” partly reads Tito’s statement.

The official urged the regional bloc to immediately form a temporary committee to investigate and follow up on the implementation of cessation of hostilities agreement and immediately report when violation take place to avoid condemnations when fighting occurs.

“If IGAD are will not pay attention for the ongoing violation of cessation of hostilities, it may lead to collapse of the revitalization forum because each of the two sides will feel that it is strong enough to end the conflict through military confrontations,” stressed Tito.

He added, “It is IGAD’s obligation as a broker and guarantors to monitor, urge and pressure the parties to implement the provision of agreement.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the human rights entity called on the Troika nations (United States, Norway and Britain), the African Union, United Nations and its Security Council to technically and financially support IGAD to enable it achieve peace in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 January 10:48, by igai mayen igai

    Kudual kiir. bye mathah square

    repondre message

  • 18 January 11:19, by igai mayen igai

    hi kudual kiir. squareroots

    repondre message

  • 18 January 12:13, by igai mayen igai

    hahahah am joking it got be him dinka people and nuer people squareroots. mathah

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)

South Sudan’s vicious tyrant 2018-01-13 09:12:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The Republic of South Sudan is being run by a man with a reputation for having a ruthless heart and tyrannical brain. Salva Kiir's presidency, which promotes tribal divisions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.