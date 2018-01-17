January 16, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan rebels allied to former first vice-president, Riek Machar claimed forces under the command of first vice-president, Taban Deng Gai, attacked their positions in Bieh state’s Pieri area, violating the agreed ceasefire.

Rebel fighters hold their weapons as they march through a village in rebel-controlled territory in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 9 February 2014 (Photo: Reuters)

“The SPLA-IO [South Sudan armed opposition] forces stood their ground and repulsed the aggressors back to Yuai where they decided to shell the surrounding villages under the control of the SPLA IO in Yuai,” said the rebels’ spokesperson, Paul Lam Gabriel.

He further added, “Many properties were destroyed and civilians were further displaced by this act of cowardice by the regime”.

Lam also claimed the Juba regime is preparing more of its troops to be deployed to support forces already being depleted in Bieh state.

He called upon the mediators and monitors to restrain government troops from allegedly attacking civilians in the rebel-controlled areas.

Fighting has been ongoing in South Sudan barely a month after the cessation of hostilities agreement was signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

(ST)