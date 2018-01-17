 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 17 January 2018

WFP calls for urgent food distribution in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 16, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s food security situation will worsen this year unless food is procured and distributed to millions of people in urgent need in inaccessible areas of the country before the rainy season start, the World Food Program (WFP) said Tuesday.

JPEG - 75.3 kb
People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

"The food security situation is not good and the indication we get is that the harvest last year (2017) was less than the year before," said WFP Deputy Country Director Simon Cammelbeek.

South Sudan has been hit by violent conflict since December 2013. The civil war has since displaced more than two million people.

Last year, the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) report project that earlier-than-normal start of the lean season will result in an estimated 5.1 million people (48 percent of the total population) being classified as severely food insecure in January-March 2018.

"It’s very important that we also take this opportunity in the current month to procure food and distribute food to those areas which will not be reachable during the rainy season. So as much as we have to wait for the final (IPC) assessment the indications are clear it (food situation) is worse than last year," said Cammelbeek

The official further said although donors have been supportive of WFP and other partners’ efforts, more resources are urgently required to help mount an effective and timely response to tackle hunger.

"Whereas famine conditions were averted in 2017 thanks in part to the extensive and large scale response by WFP and partners, some 6 million people are unable to meet their daily food needs already in January this year,” stressed the WFP country director.

We must do everything in our power and work jointly to ensure food and nutritional assistance for all," he added.

In December last year, the United Nations and the humanitarian community in South Sudan launched a $1.72 billion appeal to assist six million people affected by conflict, displacement and hunger in the young nation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 January 11:35, by igai mayen igai

    it got be dinka and nuer people. oh my god i can see their faces

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)

South Sudan’s vicious tyrant 2018-01-13 09:12:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The Republic of South Sudan is being run by a man with a reputation for having a ruthless heart and tyrannical brain. Salva Kiir's presidency, which promotes tribal divisions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.