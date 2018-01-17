January 16, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan has officially joined the African Trade and Insurance Agency (ATI), a multilateral financial institution providing export credit insurance, political risk insurance, investment insurance and other financial products to member states.
The East African country becomes the 14th member of the ATI.
As a member of the ATI, countries are usually supported to cover risks to companies and investors doing business in member countries. The trade agency also covers investment and trade risks ranging from breach of contract to non-payment and government expropriation.
ATI’s chief underwriting officer, John Lentaigne told Xinhua that South Sudan completed its membership in late 2017 with an initial share capital subscription of 7.8 million U.S dollars provided by the African Development Bank (AfDB).
The ATI, he said, will enhance trade and foreign investments in South Sudan.
"We have a range of products that can mitigate a country’s risks whether it is real or perceived. For example the risk of a government not honoring their contractual commitment, risk of war, political violence, inability to convert current and payment risk whether on the government or the private sector," said Lentaigne.
War-torn South Sudan depends on revenues from oil to support its economy.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)
What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)
South Sudan’s vicious tyrant 2018-01-13 09:12:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The Republic of South Sudan is being run by a man with a reputation for having a ruthless heart and tyrannical brain. Salva Kiir's presidency, which promotes tribal divisions (...)
MORE