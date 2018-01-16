 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 16 January 2018

S. Sudan rebels say IGAD, TROIKA contributing to ceasefire violations

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 15, 2018 (JUBA) - The armed opposition forces allied to former first deputy president Riek Machar has accused the regional peace meditators and international guarantors of indirectly backing attacks and truce breaches on their areas in Jonglei region.

JPEG - 87.4 kb
The SPLA-IO forces during their arrival at Masana Biira in Wau on 07, August 2017 (ST)

In a statement issued Monday the rebel deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel claimed that FVP Taban Deng Gai is touring, with the knowledge of the IGAD and TROIKA countries, the greater Jonglei "here he is currently causing more destructions and displacement to the civilians in areas under the control of the SPLA IO".

"This is absolutely unacceptable and requires (an) explanation from the IGAD and TROIKA who are also indirectly contributing to the bloodshed in South," Gabriel further said.

The warring parties trade accusations of violating the humanitarian cessation of hostilities which is a confidence-building measure before the talks on the implementation of a permanent ceasefire.

During the talks for the humanitarian truce in Addis last December, SPLM-IO delegation called to review the monitoring mechanism of the ceasefire but this is the first time directly criticise the IGAD and TROIKA.

Gabriel in his statement praised the monitoring body called (CTSAMM) saying they are doing their best to reflect the violations committed by Juba army. Further, he requested them to not communicate information about their positions and forces to "the regime’s security agents" who are part of its structure.

He further said their group SPLA-IO called the ceasefire monitoring mechanism travel to their areas to assess the government violations instead of depending on press releases and phone calls.

The "CTSAMM should stop blaming the SPLA-IO for violations of this signed CoH" adding they are forced to defend the defend themselves and civilians from the attacks carried out by the government forces.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 January 10:04, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    In totally experience the groups of peace guarantors are failed over South Sudan crisis. They should surrender the process to another organization to solve it.
    #Ethiopia,#Kenya,#Uganda and #Sudan are failed to bring peace to South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 16 January 11:24, by Kush Natives

    I see now how much frustrating rebels are at point Z now, blaming TROIKA and IGAD after you failed completely dismentaled the government of which you rebelled against, what a naively tone! TROIKA and IGAD are U.N. employees, therefore, don’t finger point on them please! They have feed their families. The question is now, who’s benefiting from this war now, TROIKA and IGAD or rebels?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)

South Sudan’s vicious tyrant 2018-01-13 09:12:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The Republic of South Sudan is being run by a man with a reputation for having a ruthless heart and tyrannical brain. Salva Kiir's presidency, which promotes tribal divisions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.