January 15, 2018 (JUBA) - The armed opposition forces allied to former first deputy president Riek Machar has accused the regional peace meditators and international guarantors of indirectly backing attacks and truce breaches on their areas in Jonglei region.

The SPLA-IO forces during their arrival at Masana Biira in Wau on 07, August 2017 (ST)

In a statement issued Monday the rebel deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel claimed that FVP Taban Deng Gai is touring, with the knowledge of the IGAD and TROIKA countries, the greater Jonglei "here he is currently causing more destructions and displacement to the civilians in areas under the control of the SPLA IO".

"This is absolutely unacceptable and requires (an) explanation from the IGAD and TROIKA who are also indirectly contributing to the bloodshed in South," Gabriel further said.

The warring parties trade accusations of violating the humanitarian cessation of hostilities which is a confidence-building measure before the talks on the implementation of a permanent ceasefire.

During the talks for the humanitarian truce in Addis last December, SPLM-IO delegation called to review the monitoring mechanism of the ceasefire but this is the first time directly criticise the IGAD and TROIKA.

Gabriel in his statement praised the monitoring body called (CTSAMM) saying they are doing their best to reflect the violations committed by Juba army. Further, he requested them to not communicate information about their positions and forces to "the regime’s security agents" who are part of its structure.

He further said their group SPLA-IO called the ceasefire monitoring mechanism travel to their areas to assess the government violations instead of depending on press releases and phone calls.

The "CTSAMM should stop blaming the SPLA-IO for violations of this signed CoH" adding they are forced to defend the defend themselves and civilians from the attacks carried out by the government forces.

(ST)