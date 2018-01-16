 
 
 
Tuesday 16 January 2018

South Sudan former army chief’s aides call for uprising to remove Kiir

Gen Paul Malong Awan (C) speaking to Francis Deng at Juba airport while waiting to board a flight to Kenya on 19 November 2017 (ST photo)
January 15, 2018 (JUBA) - The associates of former South Sudan’s chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan, have called for an uprising to remove President Salva Kiir from power, claiming the latter was using divide and rule policy to consolidate his regime.

Kuol Athuai Hal, former Aweil Northern County commissioner who also served in different capacities in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal government including an adviser for peace in the state government run by Awan when he was its governor, told Sudan Tribune on Monday that the country would never be in peace and stability if President Kiir is not removed from power.

“We have decided to take up arms because we have come to the conclusion that the government of Salva Kiir is specialized in colliding people. Maybe today he will come up with a story and say Lieutenant General Agany is good and Kuol Athuai is bad, and tomorrow he will turn around and say Agany has something he wants to do and Kuol Athuai has changed and become good. This is the government which can’t allow people to be mentally comfortable," said Athuai Hal.

"The best way for the people of South Sudan is to rise up in order to dismantle that government in order to return peace and stability to the country. If that government of Salva Kiir and his friends is left, South Sudan will never see a light,” he added.

South Sudanese government officials now openly accuse the Gen Awan and of rebellion. Also, his supporters are accused of joining armed groups while reports circulate about coordination with armed groups.

These developments come at a time the regional peace mediators have launched last December a process to revitalize the implementation of a peace agreement since in August 2015.

Kuol confirmed he and Lieutenant Colonel Manut Yel Lual, Major Diing, 1st Lt Bulo, 1st Athian had joined South Sudan Patriotic army under the overall command of Lieutenant General Agany Abdel Bagi Ayii Akol, a rebel movement fighting to topple the government in Juba.

He went further to say they are not alone in their decision to rebel against the government of President Kiir which they defended for long years.

" A lot of people are coming," he said.

"So that we move and work together to remove and dismantle the government of Salva Kii," he stressed adding "We declared to him from the day we came to consider us of dotbai (rescue home),” he said referring the name of the movement in local name.

The former county commissioner said the name was fitting because they want to rescue the country from disintegration into ethnic enclaves because as a result of the policy implemented by the government led by President Kiir.

Officials in Juba say the former chief of staff and his supporters have no cause but for personal interests and their desire to have power. They also warn opposition groups that are part of the IGAD forum from supporting them.

(ST)

  • 16 January 06:46, by Sunday Junup

    Ba duol Jangni Dak (Ngundeng)

    repondre message

  • 16 January 06:48, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Hot
    Hot
    Hot
    South Sudan is in trouble
    Those asking to remove President Kiir.and
    100$ is 21000 to 25000 USDolars.

    repondre message

  • 16 January 06:59, by MC GLazz

    welcome to reform rooms ,,,, Ya nas Aweil you keep quite for long while thing are messing in Juba

    repondre message

  • 16 January 07:07, by Lenin Bull

    Please, Kuol Athuai, Yel, Garang Chan, and the rest, you are setting Malual Gieernyang into fire. Stop now before it is too late. The whole army SPLA, SPLA-IO, and other armed groups, into Arab militias will swam your areas because it will become free land for killings and looting. Even Aweil will lose 14 miles to Sudan in the process. President Salva will go but smartly through democratic process

    repondre message

    • 16 January 09:17, by Malakal county Simon

      Linenbul/slave

      You wasting your time here and there begging Aweilian when they are the Victims of Gogrials. You must put
      In your mind that even if we go for election today, unwanted will still rig the election results because he does not want any one in power other than himself but he doesn’t know how to be a president.... So can i kindly ask you, which smart way are you talking about to remove

      repondre message

      • 16 January 12:54, by jubaone

        Malakal Simon,
        I´ve stated several times, that this "jienge uprising/rebellion" is militarily untenable, strategically ill-concieved and politically hopeless. Recall, Gen Aturjong while with IO NEVER captured even a luak, so also did Gen. Abdel Bagi Ayii´s forces. They have expected Equatorian/Nuer sellouts to do the job. Malong and his Awelians CANT/WONT/WILL NOT fight.

        repondre message

        • 16 January 13:00, by jubaone

          even Chan Garang´s recent attack of Juba and his subsequent retreat toward Wonduruba show that he is at the mercy of Pojulus or Equatorians who could easily dislodge his forces. Chan Garang and the Awelians will find NO strategic alliances in Equatoria and neither in Nuerland and MUST do it alone, this in the long term is impracticable. With No supplies and logistics, this is doomed to fail.

          repondre message

          • 16 January 13:06, by jubaone

            ..the jienge/Awelian rebellion will NOT work and they must submissively return to their kin/folk as desired by the JCE. As for Equatorians, we must go our way, with or without Nuers, especially now that many of them are tired, hungry and want the luxury of the Juba Hotels and have joined Taban. These "Dogs of War" desperately need food. There´´s NO SS, but Equatoria, the rest are just empty luaks

            repondre message

        • 16 January 13:17, by South South

          jubaone,

          You sometimes say the truth. No Dinka/Dinka war in South Sudan. Yes, two or three Dinkas can rebel from now and then, but they will come back to their communities very soon.Chan Garang one day will come back to Juba and he will cause terrible things in Eqautoria. This is the only reason I want peace, even Equatoria rebels are unable to shake Juba government. Peace is the best for all.

          repondre message

    • 16 January 11:54, by South South

      Lenin Bull,

      Kuol Athuai is one person, Manut Yel is another person and Chan Garang is one person too. We cannot hold the entire community of Dinka Malual and blame them for the work of 3 people. Aweil community, Warrap Community, Lake Community and other communities in South Sudan will remain back bone of SPLA.

      repondre message

  • 16 January 07:09, by Ranmediit

    When the war erupted in juba all Dinka were very happy that they have got rid of Nuer.now thing change from direction to became omnidirectional to South Sudanese. You’re welcome to field of struggle.

    repondre message

  • 16 January 07:10, by Eastern

    Every aggrieved South Sudanese has the inalienable right to take up arms against Kiir’s bad leadership which is even making him to befriend the Egyptian regime!

    repondre message

  • 16 January 07:15, by Lenin Bull

    Democratic elections are the best smart bloodless ways of changing government whether bad or good. Let us all call for general peace all over the country and let our people go to the polls to elect their leaders. Listen and listen good.Recall the horrific pictures of Malakal, Bentiu, and Bor and expect it in Aweil areas soon. This is my last sincere word of advice to you all in Aweil.

    repondre message

    • 16 January 07:32, by Eastern

      General elections are not conducted fairly and transparently in SSHITHOLE COUNTRIES; now I wonder why you think general elections can pacify this CATTLE CAMP KINGDOM ruled by Kiir. Confederate the country by making Kiir CEDE power. Short of that we have all witnessed what befell Iraq and Libya!

      repondre message

      • 16 January 11:38, by South South

        Eastern,

        Don’t spray us with monkey poop, it smell terrible. You don’t to worry about South Sudan relationship with Egypt because it’s not your business. Your business is to talk with rebels only and only that is what you can do. You like Trump’s words? Oh my God.

        repondre message

    • 16 January 09:24, by Malakal county Simon

      There will never be election in this country while unwanted president Kiir still in power.... Majority of our citizens has displaced internally and others have flew to neighbouring countries.... So who going to votes Linen Bull??

      repondre message

  • 16 January 08:25, by Majesty

    Salva Kiir can contain this (one) drama with with immediate end of purge and firm (honest) call of all Gen Malong associates to return to their posts without (Kiir) murmuring, Malong reappointment as defense minister and retirement of Kuol Manyang and Akol Koor. Short of that, the regime days are on the wall.

    repondre message

  • 16 January 08:53, by deng

    Kuol Athuai

    No uprising against this regime, those who corrupt the resources of this country will taste the bitter too, you and your colleagues who turned rebels today, you praised Kiir instead of God while you were in power. No one will die for your positions

    repondre message

  • 16 January 11:13, by Kush Natives

    Mr. President Salva Kiir, you completely read and understood the mind of your people, smart man. Treating your friends later as an enemy and later enemies as friends. For those who’re still calling an election, Taban is already elected himself as the president of South Sudan. Leave President Salva Kiir alone as innocent. Taban and Akol are running affairs of the country.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



