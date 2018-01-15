 
 
 
Sudan continues military buildup on eastern border

A new batch of the RSF militiamen arrive in Kassala on 14 January 2018 (ST photo)
January 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Additional troops from the government militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have arrived in the eastern state of Kassala on Sunday.

Since 5 January, Sudan has deployed thousands of RSF fighters to Kassala on the border with Eritrea after a presidential decree declaring a state of emergency.

Following what, Sudan shut down its border with Eritrea and declared popular mobilization in Kassala saying the deployment of troops along the Eritrean border came as result of military threats from Eritrea and Egypt against the country.

According to Ashorooq TV, large crowds of residents besides the executive, legislative, political, military, civilian leaders have received the additional RSF reinforcements at the entrance of the city.

Speaking to the arriving fighters, the governor of Kassala State Adam Jama’a said the RSF is the “striking force” across the country, describing it as “safety valve” to counter any aggression against Sudan.

He said that Kassala faces a number of problems including human trafficking and commodity and illicit arms smuggling, saying the arrival of the RSF would support the state’s efforts and protect the border.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said the deployment of the troops on the eastern border comes in anticipation of possible aggression that could adversely impact security.

He said that Sudan didn’t accuse a particular country of building up military forces on the border but spoke about threats to its security from the eastern border.

“We don’t speak about a specific country but we have information that some are trying to hurt us and we would disclose it in details in a timely manner,” he said.

(ST)

  • 15 January 08:47, by Lenin Bull

    Sudan is only bullying a young weak neighbor Eritrea and the only reason is the suspected good bilateral relations Eritrea has with Arab Republic of Egypt. Sudan is full of idiots. Instead of attacking Egypt straight, Sudan is uneccessarily disturbing Eritrea. Anyway Egypt and other countries are watching and monitoring the sinister plannings of Sudan and Ethiopia.

    repondre message

  • 15 January 08:52, by Lenin Bull

    WW I was caused by Germany bullying Serejevo-Bosnia Hezegovinia and WWII was caused by Germany unwarranted invasion of Poland and all these bloody WWs, Germany lost terribly. Sudan will invade Eritrea but finally in the course of the war, there will be no Sudan anymore. It will lose the war and breaks up into pieces( Darfur, Nuba, blue Nile, Beja, Dongola, etc Republics). Take care and listen.

    repondre message

    • 15 January 08:59, by Khent

      Lenin

      Egypt’s opposition to Ethiopia’s hydroelectric dam is at the very heart of this stand-off; Khartoum was initially opposed to the dam but their position changed when they learned of its benefits for them. Now, Egypt is un-surprisingly a bit miffed by this, and so they seem to have deployed forces to Eritrea — prompting Khartoum’s response deployment...

      repondre message

      • 15 January 09:05, by Khent

        ..Khartoum and Addis Ababa have also signed a defence pact — which may explain Eritrea’s apparent acceptance of Egyptian military presense. Khartoum is not strong enough to "bully" Eritrea. Khartoum is only able to "bully" Juba because those death-deserving traitors failed to acquire air defence systems. Close to $20 billion dollars was stolen by our mis-leaders in Juba...

        repondre message

  • 15 January 10:09, by James

    Leave alone Sudanese army with their jalabia and slippers, Ethiopia with all its support from US failed to defeat Eritrea. If Sudan attempts to attack Eritrea that will be the end of the regime in Khartoum and Sudan will be in chaos for the next generation

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
