 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 15 January 2018

S. Sudan rebels accuse government of displacements in Upper Nile

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 14, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebels have accused government troops of massively displacing civilians in Payai and Paduay in the wake of the recent clashes that have taken place following the first vice president Taban Deng Gai’s visit to the area.

JPEG - 100 kb
South Sudan’s army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)

A rebel spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel said government forces launched attacks on Saturday and Sunday, forcing civilians to flee homes for safety.

He said pro-government forces attacked Mvolo county, an area controlled by the armed opposition, but were eventually repulsed.

“The regime’s forces decided to station at Mvolo county of the mid-west, which is under the control of the SPLA-IO [armed opposition movement]. They came yesterday [Saturday] evening from Mundri ready for offensives,” further said Lam.

Government troops are also in the spotlight for carrying out attacks on rebels positions at Burbur and Dhorbor in Rubkona county of the former Unity state, allegations Sudan Tribune could not easily verify.

On Friday last week, the Troika countries [United States, Norway and Britain] expressed concerns over continuing reports of the movement of forces by warring parties in South Sudan in violation of the ceasefire agreement, including last week’s movement of hundreds of government troops into the country’s state of Jonglei.

The Troika, in a strongly-worded statement, condemned the continuing pattern of violations of the 21 December, 2017 cessation of hostilities agreement by parties to the revitalization process, and called on all parties to immediately and fully implement the agreement in letter and spirit and ensure humanitarian access throughout the country.

The Troika said it saw strong evidence of violations of the ceasefire agreement by government of South Sudan forces in Unity State and by forces associated with opposition groups, including Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition, in Unity State and the Greater Upper Nile region, as witnessed by ceasefire monitors.

The Troika also noted with grave concern the strong evidence from multiple sources linking the attacks in Gudele, Jubek State, on 4 January to former South Sudan army chief of staff, Paul Malong and forces under Lt. Colonel Chan Garang Lual, an SPLA-IO commander.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 January 09:18, by Lenin Bull

    It is in fact SPLA-IO Riek under the command of a bloody war dog called Koang Rambang which is attacking the SPLA-IO under Taban as a way of disrupting his visit to Louland. Please, give peace a chance and don’t waste the lives of Lou Nuer people who want peace 100%.

    repondre message

    • 15 January 12:25, by jubaone

      Lenin,
      Use your intelligence and give our readers 5 concrete indicators for peace and how best you want that achieved. Spare us this worthless jienge rhetoric for peace. It is not a "manna" falling from heaven, it has to be made and nurtured. Now give us your indicators!

      repondre message

  • 15 January 10:06, by Maguto

    peace oooo yeee

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)

South Sudan’s vicious tyrant 2018-01-13 09:12:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The Republic of South Sudan is being run by a man with a reputation for having a ruthless heart and tyrannical brain. Salva Kiir's presidency, which promotes tribal divisions (...)

Sudan’s president is fooling and insulting internationals 2018-01-07 18:29:44 By Trayo A. Ali In less than a year of so-called and supposed “engagement” with his former enemies, Sudan's President General Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Basheer—an ICC indictee and international (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.