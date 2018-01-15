January 14, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebels have accused government troops of massively displacing civilians in Payai and Paduay in the wake of the recent clashes that have taken place following the first vice president Taban Deng Gai’s visit to the area.

South Sudan’s army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)

A rebel spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel said government forces launched attacks on Saturday and Sunday, forcing civilians to flee homes for safety.

He said pro-government forces attacked Mvolo county, an area controlled by the armed opposition, but were eventually repulsed.

“The regime’s forces decided to station at Mvolo county of the mid-west, which is under the control of the SPLA-IO [armed opposition movement]. They came yesterday [Saturday] evening from Mundri ready for offensives,” further said Lam.

Government troops are also in the spotlight for carrying out attacks on rebels positions at Burbur and Dhorbor in Rubkona county of the former Unity state, allegations Sudan Tribune could not easily verify.

On Friday last week, the Troika countries [United States, Norway and Britain] expressed concerns over continuing reports of the movement of forces by warring parties in South Sudan in violation of the ceasefire agreement, including last week’s movement of hundreds of government troops into the country’s state of Jonglei.

The Troika, in a strongly-worded statement, condemned the continuing pattern of violations of the 21 December, 2017 cessation of hostilities agreement by parties to the revitalization process, and called on all parties to immediately and fully implement the agreement in letter and spirit and ensure humanitarian access throughout the country.

The Troika said it saw strong evidence of violations of the ceasefire agreement by government of South Sudan forces in Unity State and by forces associated with opposition groups, including Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition, in Unity State and the Greater Upper Nile region, as witnessed by ceasefire monitors.

The Troika also noted with grave concern the strong evidence from multiple sources linking the attacks in Gudele, Jubek State, on 4 January to former South Sudan army chief of staff, Paul Malong and forces under Lt. Colonel Chan Garang Lual, an SPLA-IO commander.

(ST)