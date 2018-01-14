January 14, 2018 (JUBA) – A member of the Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders has dismissed reports that former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan set conditions and demands for President Salva Kiir’s government to meet before entering into talks with the Juba regime.

Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

In an interview with Sudan Tribune on Sunday, the co-chair of the Jieng Council of Elders, Joshua Dau said he was unaware of conditions and demands Awan allegedly placed.

“Gen Paul Malong was receptive and cooperative in our meeting. He raised the issues which are his concern and they do not amount to preconditions or demands. Who told you this?” he asked.

Dau, also a member of upper house of the legislative assembly, said a message assuring Awan about government commitment’s to protect his properties was delivered by the team that visited him.

President Kiir, according to Dau, assured the country’s former army chief of staff that none of his associates in the army and government at all levels would be targeted because of their connections to him.

The South Sudanese leader also pledged readiness to pay attention the various issues, which Awan raised, the official further stated.

Awan reportedly vowed to abandon rebellion, cease from hostile and negative statements, which can be interpreted by the coalition government to mean threats against the Juba establishment.

But despite denials from Dau, social media was awash with reports that Awan unveiled four demands as a condition for entering talks.

Gordon Buay, a South Sudanese diplomat at its embassy in United States, said Awan demanded that the Director General for internal security services, Akol Koor Kuc be removed from his position and replaced before he can enter into talks with the Juba government.

Also said to be on Awan’s list of demands, Buay said, regards the conduct of the ruling party (SPLM) elections using ’secret ballot’ and the elected chairman must not be interim president of South Sudan.

It, however, remains unclear if the ex-army chief indeed set the demands Buay alleges.

On Friday, it emerged that prominent personalities and the Jieng Council of elders in South Sudan had reached a deal with the former army chief of general staff not to rebel against the government under the leadership of President Kiir.

The new deal, according to the mediation team, would allow the government to not treat Awan a rebel as he had been declared. It demands him to cease involving himself in any subversive activities that the government would interpret and equate them to rebellion. The deal further demands that government and Awan cease all sorts of hostilities, including social media and all forms of negative media campaign.

(ST)