Sudan’s al-Bashir receives message from Ethiopian premier

email Email
President Omer al-Bashir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn hold a press conference on 17 August 2017 (SUNA Photo)

January 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Sunday has received a verbal message from Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation in the various fields.

The message was delivered by Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu who paid a one-day visit to Khartoum on Sunday.

Gebeyehu’s visit comes amid heightened tensions in the region over border disputes, military alliances and the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Sudanese counterpart, Gebeyehu said his visit comes within the framework of the strategic relationship between the two countries.

He pointed out that the bilateral relations between Sudan and Ethiopia are based upon the mutual exchange of benefits particularly in the political and economic domains.

The Ethiopian top diplomat said he discussed with Ghandour the recent developments in the region, stressing his country’s readiness to cooperate with Sudan to promote regional security and stability.

He added the regional issues must be addressed through negotiations and dialogue, saying any regional escalation would be met with dialogue and peaceful means.

Regarding the issue of the GERD, Gebeyehu said it is a trilateral issue and would be resolved within the framework of the agreement reached among the three countries.

He pointed out that the upcoming visit of the Ethiopian premier to Egypt comes within the framework of the bilateral relations, saying the visit would promote the joint political and economic issues between the two countries.

Desalegn will arrive in Cairo on Monday. He is expected to discuss with the Egyptian side the latest developments in the GERD file and put forth Ethiopia’s response to Egypt’s proposal for the participation of the World Bank as a technical partner in the tripartite technical committee on GERD.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

