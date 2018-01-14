South Sudan youth body condemns ceasefire violations

January 13, 2018 (KAMPALA) – A South Sudanese youth entity has condemned what it described as violation of the cessation of hostilities by South Sudan government allegedly with the intention of frustrating efforts to bring everlasting peace to the ordinary citizens.
- President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)
The International Youth for Africa (IYA), in a statement, said a host of the nation’s citizens are dying every day and therefore continuing to attack the opposition is utter violation of ongoing peace processes.
IYA’s executive director, Ter Manyang Gatwech urged the warring parties to respect the cessation of hostilities signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia last year.
Strongly condemning the attack in the “strongest term”, Gatwech said those responsible for the ceasefire violation should be brought to book.
“We have incompetent politicians who cannot think about the suffering and the future of citizens. It will be useless to go to Addis Ababa and warms those seats for no reason. IYA therefore urges the international community, IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development], AU [African Union], UN [United Nations] and the UNSC [United Nations Security Council] to mount pressure on both parties to end the ongoing crisis in the South Sudan,” said Gatwech.
He added, “The two main warring factions must sort out their differences through a peaceful political dialogue not through guns”.
On Friday, the AU, UN and the Troika countries also condemned the continuing violence in South Sudan in clear violation of a cessation of hostilities they worked together with the IGAD to achieve last December.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan’s vicious tyrant 2018-01-13 09:12:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The Republic of South Sudan is being run by a man with a reputation for having a ruthless heart and tyrannical brain. Salva Kiir's presidency, which promotes tribal divisions (...)
Sudan’s president is fooling and insulting internationals 2018-01-07 18:29:44 By Trayo A. Ali In less than a year of so-called and supposed “engagement” with his former enemies, Sudan's President General Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Basheer—an ICC indictee and international (...)
Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam and its impact on Sudanese water security 2018-01-07 06:17:07 By Saifeldin Yousif Saeed National security no longer refers only to the power of the military state, but also to its economic strength and its ability to preserve its natural resources and (...)
MORE