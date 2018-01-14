 
 
 
Sunday 14 January 2018

Two senior military officers defect from Machar camp: official

January 13, 2017 (JUBA) – Two senior military officers have defected from South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) loyal to former first vice president, Riek Machar, an official said on Saturday.

South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

The spokesperson for the SPLM-IO faction allied first vice-president Taban Deng Gai, Col. Dickson Gatluak Jock, identified the duo as Brigadier General Gabriel Guet and Brigadier General Micheal Tuak from the rebel’s fourth division headquarters in the former Unity state.

“The Leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) is profoundly grateful for the wise decision taken by the two officers to join the SPLA-IO under the wise and able leadership of General Taban Deng Gai, the FVP [first vice president] of the Republic of South Sudan,” Jock said in a statement.

Also said to have defected, according to Jock, is the commissioner of Jekou county in South Sudan’s Maiwut state, James Kueth Chuol.

Chuol, allegedly defected on 12 January 2018 along with 63 soldiers.

“The commissioner who defected from Chany payam is currently in Pagak,” Jock stressed, adding, “I commend them [those who defected] for their wise decision and good steps taken towards the restoration of peace and healing wounds in the country”.

A spokesperson for the Machar-led faction was unavailable to comment.

(ST)

  • 14 January 10:27, by jubaone

    Nyagateen "Dogs of War", they are driven by their stomachs and sell their allegiance to any highest bidder. They have NO principles and who knows, they shall again run away once Riak comes in as highest bidder.

    • 14 January 10:44, by Kush Natives

      jubaone,
      I thought that we all advocating for peaceful solution in our country! If so, then what’s the point of insulting the patriotic fellow who have gave up killing their own country men and women? If you to continue fighting, then it’s high time for you to army your keyboard and head to frontline. The really men in arms are tired fighting visionless war. Let’s welcome them peacefully, no more

      • 14 January 12:21, by jubaone

        Bush Natives,
        Live and die for an idea that will live and not live and die for an idea that will die. You got it? Peace is NOT just an abstract thought, it is something that must be touched and felt. I DONT have any feeling to share that with any jienges right now, not even nyagateen bcos, they themselves HAVE NO peace in their junk states. So stop bullshitting. SS is now a "s**thole" country.

  • 14 January 11:57, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Kush Natives

    The question every South Sudanese would ask is why did these idiots who change positions for Cham let millions of people die? They were there as allies of Dinka in the government of Self Service before. Are they now returning to forge yet another strong alliance to oppress South Sudanese? What has changed that is good for them in Juba now. People who have no principles in life.

