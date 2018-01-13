January 13, 2018 (JUBA) — Presidential spokesman Saturday Ateny Wek Ateny has questioned the logic behind the denial of the authenticity of the audiotapes which recorded the voices of former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan, ordering his associates in the army cause fighting or asked them to carry out attacks in some areas.

Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

The presidential aide said people who denied the authenticity of the audiotapes have either lost the objectivity or had chosen voluntarily and intentionally to ignore objectivity.

He wondered how people accepted recording done for him about the blockage of Awan travel to Aweil which he said was going to cause division in the region as was feared he would rebel if allowed to go home.

“When it is Ateny Wek’s illegally recorded tape by someone who was eating with him, only once then the audio is believed to be authentic. But when it is Malong Awan Anei recorded five times ordering disgruntled SPLA soldiers to attack government targets in an attempt to cause an uprising, then the audio is fake and manufactured by enemies of peace. Is this double standard or just selling and buying that is taking momentum?”

Ateny said he has never found anywhere a machine that exists anywhere for faking voices only exists in South Sudan for recording Malong and his cohorts alone. He equated the denial to ignorance.

