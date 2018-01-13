Sudan threatens further escalatory actions against Egypt: ambassador

January 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Ambassador to Egypt Abdel-Mahmoud Abdel-Halim said his country would take further escalatory actions against Egypt within days.

On 4 January Sudan summoned its ambassador to Egypt for consultation, hours after the head of the Sudanese Border Technical Committee, Abdallah Al-Sadiq, accused Egypt of trying to drag Sudan into a direct military confrontation.

Speaking to journalists on Friday night, Abdel-Halim said his summoning was a step in a series of moves that could include “withdrawing of ambassador or expulsion of other country’s ambassador or breaking off the relationship and declaring war”.

He pointed out that Sudan has taken the first step in the diplomatic battle with Egypt and didn’t yet resort to other options.

However, Abdel-Halim did not explain the reasons for the Sudanese escalation towards Egypt, but only expressed hope the two countries could overcome the current challenges.

“In every challenge there lies opportunity and we want to take advantage of this opportunity to put our relationship with Egypt on the right path through resolving the outstanding issues which prompted my summoning,” he said

The Sudanese diplomat warned that his country could take further escalatory moves, saying important developments will occur in the next few days in this regard.

New tensions have erupted between Sudan and Egypt following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Khartoum in late December.

Last week, Sudan closed its border with Eritrea after the deployment of thousands of troops from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters to Kassala State.

On Thursday, Sudan admitted that the deployment of troops along the Eritrean border came as result of military threats from Eritrea and Egypt against the country.

CALL FOR MILITARY MOBILIZATION

Meanwhile, the governor of Khartoum State and head of the National Congress Party (NCP) in the capital has underscored readiness of the army, security, and the RSF to counter any kind of aggression against the country.

Hussein, who spoke before the meeting of the NCP’s Shura Council, called on the members of the ruling party to get ready “to wear the Khaki (army uniform) and go to the battlefield in defence of Sudan’s dignity and the dignity of its people”.

However, Hussein didn’t elaborate on the nature of the military aggression.

He said the summoning of Sudan’s ambassador to Egypt was meant to underline Sudan’s keenness to maintain the fraternal relations between the two countries on the bases of mutual respect.

Hussein also demanded to stop the hostile Egyptian media campaign against Sudan led by some who hold hidden agenda to hurt bilateral relations.

