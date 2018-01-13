 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 13 January 2018

Sudan threatens further escalatory actions against Egypt: ambassador

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Ambassador to Egypt Abdel-Mahmoud Abdel-Halim said his country would take further escalatory actions against Egypt within days.

JPEG - 14.8 kb
Ambassador Abdel-Mahmood Abdel Halim

On 4 January Sudan summoned its ambassador to Egypt for consultation, hours after the head of the Sudanese Border Technical Committee, Abdallah Al-Sadiq, accused Egypt of trying to drag Sudan into a direct military confrontation.

Speaking to journalists on Friday night, Abdel-Halim said his summoning was a step in a series of moves that could include “withdrawing of ambassador or expulsion of other country’s ambassador or breaking off the relationship and declaring war”.

He pointed out that Sudan has taken the first step in the diplomatic battle with Egypt and didn’t yet resort to other options.

However, Abdel-Halim did not explain the reasons for the Sudanese escalation towards Egypt, but only expressed hope the two countries could overcome the current challenges.

“In every challenge there lies opportunity and we want to take advantage of this opportunity to put our relationship with Egypt on the right path through resolving the outstanding issues which prompted my summoning,” he said

The Sudanese diplomat warned that his country could take further escalatory moves, saying important developments will occur in the next few days in this regard.

New tensions have erupted between Sudan and Egypt following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Khartoum in late December.

Last week, Sudan closed its border with Eritrea after the deployment of thousands of troops from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters to Kassala State.

On Thursday, Sudan admitted that the deployment of troops along the Eritrean border came as result of military threats from Eritrea and Egypt against the country.

CALL FOR MILITARY MOBILIZATION

Meanwhile, the governor of Khartoum State and head of the National Congress Party (NCP) in the capital has underscored readiness of the army, security, and the RSF to counter any kind of aggression against the country.

Hussein, who spoke before the meeting of the NCP’s Shura Council, called on the members of the ruling party to get ready “to wear the Khaki (army uniform) and go to the battlefield in defence of Sudan’s dignity and the dignity of its people”.

However, Hussein didn’t elaborate on the nature of the military aggression.

He said the summoning of Sudan’s ambassador to Egypt was meant to underline Sudan’s keenness to maintain the fraternal relations between the two countries on the bases of mutual respect.

Hussein also demanded to stop the hostile Egyptian media campaign against Sudan led by some who hold hidden agenda to hurt bilateral relations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 January 21:06, by Khent

    Egypt is a military powerhouse in this weak, pathetic continent so it would be best to avoid all talk of the prospect of military confrontation between Sudan and Egypt. The leaders in Egypt seem to have forgotten that Sudan is no longer under their control, and also seem to want to dismiss Sudan’s right to establish mutually-beneficial relations with whomever it so chooses...

    repondre message

    • 13 January 21:19, by Khent

      ..Halaib is the land of the brave and noble Beja and it will be returned in due time, so Egypt can continue to behave imperiously -for now- but dynamics change and they’ll eventually be forced to reap what they sow.

      repondre message

      • 14 January 00:59, by South South

        South Sudanese should be watching what is happening between Egypt and Sudan without taking any side.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan’s vicious tyrant 2018-01-13 09:12:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The Republic of South Sudan is being run by a man with a reputation for having a ruthless heart and tyrannical brain. Salva Kiir's presidency, which promotes tribal divisions (...)

Sudan’s president is fooling and insulting internationals 2018-01-07 18:29:44 By Trayo A. Ali In less than a year of so-called and supposed “engagement” with his former enemies, Sudan's President General Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Basheer—an ICC indictee and international (...)

Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam and its impact on Sudanese water security 2018-01-07 06:17:07 By Saifeldin Yousif Saeed National security no longer refers only to the power of the military state, but also to its economic strength and its ability to preserve its natural resources and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.