January 11, 2018 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government has commended China’s contribution to the country’s health sector.

The health minister, Riek Gai Kok said good relations between South Sudan and China have positively impacted on the health sector.

"Our relation with China is very excellent and we have seen what China has done to this country in the past six years," said Kok, while inspecting a China-aided project for modernization and expansion of Juba Teaching Hospital, the country’s main referral hospital.

"The health facilities constructed by Chinese grants will go for generations providing services and standing very firm as a symbol of our relationship with China," he added.

The minister, during the occasion, acknowledged China’s donation of 28 containers of transport and communication devices as well as medical equipment meant to support the Boma Health Initiative.

The initiative, the official explained, is a community-based project that seeks to bring health services nearer the grass-root communities.

"When we launched the community health initiative last year, the first country to come to our support was China. They supplied us with tools, equipment, which were delivered quickly," said Kok, adding "That shows China’s commitment to our country’s health sector."

China, according to South Sudan’s health minister, has become South Sudan’s leading donor of pharmaceuticals, grants and a major partner in capacity building for South Sudanese health professionals.

Kok said the Chinese government provided a grant of $33 million in 2013 to modernize and expand health facilities in the war-ravaged country has greatly improved health care in the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, the economic and commercial councilor at the Chinese embassy in Juba, Zhang Yi reiterated the Chinese government’s committed to improving South Sudan’s health sector by offering financial assistance and capacity building to health professionals.

"With all our struggles and efforts, the cooperation between the two countries can move the whole health sector in South Sudan and improve the livelihood of the South Sudanese people," Zhang said.

He appealed to the people of South Sudan to embrace peace if development to take place in a country hit by four years of civil war.

(ST)