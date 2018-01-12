Bahr el Ghazal varsity forms College of Agriculture

January 11, 2018 (WAU) - The University of Bahr el Ghazal in South Sudan’s Wau state has established and an Agricultural College and a Diploma programme in Economics starting this academic year.

Group of Juba University students working in library (ST Photo)

The university’s academic secretary, Peter Gore said the registration of new entrants admitted started on Monday and takes two weeks.

“It is a good opportunity to tell the public that we have a new college which is a College of Agriculture and we also have an institute for diploma programme in college of economic and this diploma programme will specialized in areas like accounting and finance, business administration, economics, rural development, sociology and social anthropology,” said Gore.

“The initiation started on 8 January and it will last for two weeks which will end on 22 January 2018,” he further told Sudan Tribune.

Students, according to the academic secretary, are required to pay 650 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP) as admission fees for first semester.

The university, he stressed, is targeting about 100 students for its Diploma in Economics program and 50 for the Agricultural College.

(ST)