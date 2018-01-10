 
 
 
Wednesday 10 January 2018

South Sudan president insists ex-army chief rebellious

January 10, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir insists the country’s former army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan intends to rebel, citing the warnings he allegedly issued in recently leaked audiotapes.

S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

Addressing some members of the Dinka Council of Elders on Tuesday, Kiir said he was ready to talk in person to the ex-army chief.

“I am ready to listen to him [Awan]. I want to hear from him. When he left, he was going for treatment. This is what you [elders] and I know. As you talk to him, find [out] what happened after he met me in Nairobi?” I know Malong and from the tapes, you find see that he is asking people to attack Wanyjok, Madhol, Aweil and other places. What does this mean?” asked the South Sudanese leader.

The president also attempted to justify his decision in 2010 to approve Awan’s gubernatorial candidature, saying he knew if the latter was denied the governorship, he would have caused instability and conduct of a referendum in the area would be compromised.

“When I told Dau [Aturjong] to step down for Malong, it was not because I did not know the people of Aweil did not want Dau, but I knew Malong would not accept and this would have been a challenge for the referendum. So I decided to side with him for the sake of referendum. The people did not like it. That was why there were a lot of petitions and releases every now and then”, said Kiir.

Awan, according to the South Sudanese leader, had initially expressed unwillingness to work with defense minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk when he was appointed the chief of staff for South Sudan army.

“When I brought him [Awan] here, it became a big problem. He did not want to work with comrade Kuol Manyang who was is direct boss, the minister of defence. So there is really nothing Malong would say I did to him,” further explained Kiir.

During the president’s meeting with the ex-army chief, the latter reportedly raised a number of issues, which Kiir vowed to address.

“I told him [Awan] in Nairobi to relax and I will work on the issues he had raised,” stressed Kiir.

He added, “But what is he [Awan] doing now? If he has no intention to rebel, why give orders to officers who have rebelled to carry out attacks and asked some soldiers and officers still in the army to join rebellion or start fighting in some places like in Wau?”

The South Sudanese leader said although Awan is hard to manage, he made significant contributions during the country’s liberation struggle and his efforts cannot be under looked.

“I don’t want Malong to lose his life like others who did good things and they ended up on the wrong side. I don’t want this thing to repeat itself. I don’t want”, said Kiir, citing the late Kerubino Kuanyin Bol, William Nyuon Bany, Arok Thon Arok, among others, who were founder members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in 1983.

The Dinka Elders Council has reportedly kept contacts with Kiir and his former chief of staff in a bid to contain the situation and prevent further frictions within the Dinka groups.

The former army chief of general staff on Tuesday warned that he would be forced to respond with appropriate and proportional force should the government officials continue to launch false accusations against him.

(ST)

  • 10 January 21:45, by William

    President, all these messes, the blame goes to you because the way you handle the situation. It was wrong when you fired gen Malong but in world, no soldier should be fire. You cannot fire Malong because of Kuol Manyang and Akol Kor the you favor one side. You have a right if he fail leadership. It was wrong when you didn’t apple effect process to fire him. The community try to help you. Don’t

    • 10 January 21:55, by William

      blame them. I think your intention is to kill him so you should remain comfortable with Kuol Manyang and Akol Kor. But the community don’t interest for that and will cause worse consequences. The time of William Noun and others is different than today. You must think critically. Killing him make matter worse. Please try another means.

      • 10 January 23:44, by Majesty

        William,
        Salva Kiir hopes to explain away the problem by narrating nonsense of 10 and 4 years ago but can’t explain the reason he removed Malong in first place, hunt and killed his associates, deceived him to return to Juba only to be confined and almost crushed him using tanks.

        ...

        • 10 January 23:46, by Majesty

          Even Riek Machar, Malong sworn enemy would hesitate to do such humiliations but here today Kiir is showing another, different face. Many South Sudanese thought Kiir would always sit down with his SPLM/A junior officers and sort out their differences (without threat) but each time, all are surprised of his natural stupidity on the national TV, DECREES.

    • 10 January 23:46, by Khent

      Look at this worthless animal... he actually thinks that we still view him as a legitimate President. Salva Kiir and his entire regime all deserve death a thousand fold for all the crimes they have committed against our people. Over 50, 000 dead, millions displaced and he thinks we care about his ’Presidential’ speeches to the death-deserving elders of the JCE.

  • 10 January 22:46, by garrak1520

    What a shame!!You are begging the ex chief of Staff, I believe there is something serious if revealed could cost you power or even life. Stop begging and stop this stupid war that you do not want stop. If you care about South Sudan, please step down.
    Malong will take care of you either by what you do not want Sudanese to know or by the guns. You pick
    YOUR TIME IS UP,YOU FAIL THE COUNTRY,GO PLEASE.

    • 10 January 23:22, by dinkdong

      Agreed. Kiir should go into exile to avoid the forthcoming mess if he love Dinka.

