 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 10 January 2018

Four killed in fresh clashes outside S. Sudan’s capital

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 9, 2017 (JUBA) – At least four pro-government troops were killed in fresh clashes that occurred outside the South Sudan capital, Juba on Tuesday, the country’s armed opposition faction claimed.

JPEG - 21.1 kb
A SPLA soldier stands in front of a vehicle in Juba on December 20, 2013. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The rebels said government troops traveling in two vehicles attacked their position in Wunu’Lyet; an area located about 10km from Juba.

The armed opposition’s deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel accused the Juba government lacking commitment to the ceasefire deal signed on 21 December in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The attack, said Lam, is "a clear demonstration that Salva Kiir has no intention whatsoever to respect the signed cessation of hostilities."

Two of the armed opposition forces, he added, died in the attack.

The South Sudanese army spokesperson was unavailable to comment.

Heavy gunfire erupted in Juba when military posts at Kubri Haboba and Lemon Ghaba areas came under attack at 10 pm, forcing civilians to flee their homes in search of safety in parts of the town.

No official statistics have, till now, been released to the public on the number of people believed to have died during course of clashes.

On Friday last week, however, the government unveiled strict security measures after armed opposition forces loyal to the exiled former first vice president Riek Machar raided Juba on Thursday, causing panic and forcing authorities to impose steep measures.

Col. Chan Garang Lual, a rebel official who allied himself and his forces to the former first vice president, told Sudan Tribune Friday that his forces had attacked government positions on Thursday night because the government was not ready to implement the ceasefire.

South Sudan’s civil war, now in its fifth year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million civilians.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s president is fooling and insulting internationals 2018-01-07 18:29:44 By Trayo A. Ali In less than a year of so-called and supposed “engagement” with his former enemies, Sudan's President General Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Basheer—an ICC indictee and international (...)

Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam and its impact on Sudanese water security 2018-01-07 06:17:07 By Saifeldin Yousif Saeed National security no longer refers only to the power of the military state, but also to its economic strength and its ability to preserve its natural resources and (...)

Sayed Bona Malwal: A Sudanese Desperately Dreaming of Re-annexing South Sudan to Sudan 2018-01-06 20:16:59 By Justice Deng Biong Recently, Sayed (Mr. in Arabic) Bona Malwal held a press conference in Khartoum on December, 4th, 2017, where he said, inter alia, that Abyei is part of Sudan and that it (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.