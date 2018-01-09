A fisherman killed, four others missing in Mapel

January 8, 2018 (WAU) – A fisherman was killed and four other still at large after Sunday morning’s attack by suspected cattle raiders at a fishing village in South Sudan’s Mapel payam in Kwajiena County.

Fishermen in Mayen village loading boats for distribution, December 17, 2015 (ST)

The attack, a local youth leader said, occurred at the southern river bank of Agur.

“Yes there was an attack launched yesterday on fishermen in an area of Agur, some 35km away. The attack occurred at about 10:00 am when people were fishing. They were attacked by unknown gunmen, one person died on spot while four people are missing up to now,” Joseph Ungom Aken told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

The fishermen, he said, were about 20.

A similar incident, according to Aken, took place at the river site sometime last year, during which 11 people lost their lives.

“This is not the first time for such an incident. Last year, they launched an attack on fishermen in which 11 people were killed,” he stressed.

The youth blamed county authorities for failing to act on the matter, which has continuously remained a source of insecurity in the area.

“As an area youth body, we strongly condemn this move,” said Aken, adding, “Nobody claimed responsibility for the attack.

In April Last year, clashes between farmers in former Jur River county of South Sudan’s Western Bahr el Ghazal state left dozens of people dead.

(ST)