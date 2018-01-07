IDPs call to investigate into Musa Hilal war crimes in Darfur

December 6, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - A representative of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in North Darfur state called on the Sudanese government to investigate into war crimes and atrocities committed by Musa Hilal, a tribal leader involved in the counterinsurgency campaign in the early years of Darfur conflict.

Hilal who was the leader of notorious Janjaweed militia has been arrested recently after his refusal to merge his Border Guards Forces (BGF) militia with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a militia affiliated to the Sudanese army or to hand over their weapons.

The tribal leader who is jailed in a military prison in Khartoum will be tried by a military court because he is the leader of the BGF, a government paramilitary body.

"Hilal and his forces authorized themselves anything in the area in early 2003, looted their money and killed their families," said Mousa Mukhtar Bosh, one of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) local leader in Tawila locality in North Darfur state.

"On Friday 28 February 2003, 60 Land Cruisers, horses and camels came, burned Tawila, looted large amounts of money, and killed dozens of civilians, among them Sheikh Mohamed Mahmoud," Bosh said.

"As the residents of Tawila, we request the governor through the (Twalia) Commissioner to file a complaint against Musa Hilal to take our rights because we are affected and Tawila is now safe," he added.

Hilal was arrested after clashes between his fighters and the RSF that resulted in the death of 13 government troops and 35 others injured during the clashes.

In 2006, the UN imposed individual sanctions on Musa Hilal. The UNSC Resolution 1672-2006, froze his assets and imposed an international travel ban.

In line with the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, the government is committed to addressing the impact of human rights violations and atrocities and war crimes "by taking the necessary steps to ensure effective and timely justice".

(ST)