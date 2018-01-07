 
 
 
U.S embassy initiates curfew after clashes in S. Sudan capital

January 6, 2017 (JUBA) - The United States embassy in South Sudan has introduced a temporary change for its personnel after fighting erupted in the outskirts of the country’s capital Thursday night.

JPEG - 37.4 kb
Southern Sudanese police in a convoy on the streets of Juba (UN photo)

“Effective immediately and until 6:30 a.m. Monday, January 8, 2018, the Embassy travel policy will limit unofficial/personal movements within Juba,” the US embassy said in a statement issued Thursday.

“During this time unofficial/personal travel must conclude by 7:00 p.m.; and the curfew for official travel remains 8:30 p.m.,” it adds.

Violence erupted south-west of the South Sudan capital on Thursday night when rebels and pro-government troops bitterly exchanged fire, barely a month after both sides signed a ceasefire agreement.

The US embassy, in the statement, also encouraged American citizens to take similar precautions and monitor the security situation.

US citizens were also urged to have evacuation plans, carry medical evacuation insurance and not to rely on US government assistance.

(ST)

s
