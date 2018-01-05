South Sudan unveils security measures after rebels raid Juba

January 5, 2018 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government unveiled on Friday strict security measures after armed opposition forces loyal to the exiled former first vice president Riek Machar raided capital Juba on Thursday night, causing panic and forcing authorities to impose steep measures.

Col. Chan Garang Lual, a rebel official who allied himself and his forces to the former first vice president Riek Machar, told Sudan Tribune Friday that his forces had attacked government positions on Thursday night because the government was not ready to implement the ceasefire.

“Yes, we take a responsibility for that attack and the fighting which occurred inside Juba on Thursday night. That demonstrates our ability and capability to fight and take control of Juba. But because we received orders from our commander in chief, we decided to comply but we continued to experience an attack by the government forces with the intention to gain more positions in different parts. You know the government has been on the offensive and so we cannot continue to fold our hands while we are being attacked,” Lual told Sudan Tribune on Friday.

Heavy gunfire erupted in Juba town, the capital of South Sudan when military posts at Kubri Haboba and Lemon Ghaba areas came under attack at 10 pm, forcing civilians to flee their homes in search of safety in other parts of the town. Many civilians thought it was an eruption of another fighting inside the town between government forces. No official statistics have been released to the public on the number of people believed to have died during course of clashes.

The rebel commander denied their forces have lost any fighter in the attack, instead claimed their forces have been joined by many government soldiers whom they were in communication to start the fighting before they could extend support. “Many soldiers have joined us. More than two companies who were soldiers in the places where the fighting erupted joined our forces. That was why the government had to move in forces from the presidential forces yesterday after we decided to withdraw because we did not want to cause more lives to civil population”, he said

Army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang announced on Friday the town had come under attack from the rebel fighters loyal to former first vice president under the command of Col.Chan Garang Lual, an associate of the exiled former chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan.

Koang said the town was infiltrated by the rebels but the government forces managed to gain control of the areas in which they came under attack and the situation has returned to normal.

“The command of the SPLA would like to assure the general public that the Rebel forces led by Chan Garang attacked our position at around 10:00 pm near Kapuri, but they were repulsed. The attackers are being given a hot pursuit because they are going towards Wondruba and the situation has returned to normal. What happened was just an attempt by the rebels but they were dealt with decisively and our forces quickly managed to gain control and assert full responsibility. There is no problem anymore. The security has been beefed up,” he said

The fighting inside the town had forced the government to step up steep security measures, including the use of local languages to identify the pedestrians and search for weapons.

A restriction of movement in western parts of the town to which the rebel fighters retreated has also been imposed. A huge force has been deployed to western parts of the town.

Commercial activities have been affected and people have been forced to relocate to other parts.

(ST)