January 4, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) has accused the armed opposition forces of violating the ceasefire signed on 21 December 2017.

Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside of the capital Juba on April 14, 2016. (AFP Photo)

The SPLA spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, said fighters loyal to former vice president, Riek Machar and ex-deputy chief of staff for logistics Thomas Cirilo carried out coordinated out attacks in several places in the country.

The military, he said, recorded eight violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement from different parts of the country since it was signed in Addis Ababa.

These violations have resulted in the government forces clashing with a number of armed groups across the country between Christmas and New Year’s period, he said.

Koang claimed 25 people, including 15 civilians were killed in the various clashes.

“The violations included six attacks on SPLA’s defensive positions in Yei River State and Northern Liech. The places are Yundu, Mbasi, Morobo, Wath-Nyoania, Thou-Maan-gor and Koch,” stressed the military spokesperson.

“We had two road ambushes at Napotpot and one between Ngauro and Kapoeta,” he added.

COUNTER ACCUSATIONS

Meanwhile, the armed opposition forces claimed government troops intend to attack their position in Upper Nile state under the pretext of first vice president, Taban Deng Gai’s visit to the area.

“The leadership of the SPLM/A-IO would want to bring to the attention of IGAD and International Community that this is a violation of the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities. The regime is to be held responsible for any resumption of hostilities in these states,” said the armed opposition’s spokesperson, Paul Lam Gabriel.

“The SPLA-IO calls on IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] and international community to call spade a spade. Juba should respect the cessation of hostilities signed on 21st of December in Addis Ababa- Ethiopia by parties,” he added.

(ST)