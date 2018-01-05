 
 
 
S. Sudan government accuses rebels of violating ceasefire

January 4, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) has accused the armed opposition forces of violating the ceasefire signed on 21 December 2017.

JPEG - 33 kb
Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside of the capital Juba on April 14, 2016. (AFP Photo)

The SPLA spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, said fighters loyal to former vice president, Riek Machar and ex-deputy chief of staff for logistics Thomas Cirilo carried out coordinated out attacks in several places in the country.

The military, he said, recorded eight violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement from different parts of the country since it was signed in Addis Ababa.

These violations have resulted in the government forces clashing with a number of armed groups across the country between Christmas and New Year’s period, he said.

Koang claimed 25 people, including 15 civilians were killed in the various clashes.

“The violations included six attacks on SPLA’s defensive positions in Yei River State and Northern Liech. The places are Yundu, Mbasi, Morobo, Wath-Nyoania, Thou-Maan-gor and Koch,” stressed the military spokesperson.

“We had two road ambushes at Napotpot and one between Ngauro and Kapoeta,” he added.

COUNTER ACCUSATIONS

Meanwhile, the armed opposition forces claimed government troops intend to attack their position in Upper Nile state under the pretext of first vice president, Taban Deng Gai’s visit to the area.

“The leadership of the SPLM/A-IO would want to bring to the attention of IGAD and International Community that this is a violation of the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities. The regime is to be held responsible for any resumption of hostilities in these states,” said the armed opposition’s spokesperson, Paul Lam Gabriel.

“The SPLA-IO calls on IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] and international community to call spade a spade. Juba should respect the cessation of hostilities signed on 21st of December in Addis Ababa- Ethiopia by parties,” he added.

(ST)

  • 5 January 08:12, by Lenin Bull

    War or fighting and death of both combatants and innocent civilians have resumed because of this damned thing called revitalization of peace. It was correctly predicted that people behind revitalization are not happy with the fact that rebels are militarily defeated and guns were falling silent in South Sudan. Now look at what is happening!! SPLM/SPLA-IO is back into the boxing ring again.

    repondre message

    • 5 January 10:03, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      How I wish the IGAD and International community would investigate and come out with the fact finds of who is violating ceasefire between the government and SPLA-IO. That is how South Sudanese hope for peace in 2018 fade away. We seemed to have no leaders in South Sudan, we seemed to have no good mediators for peace in South Sudan. Bringing Peace in S.S is a project 4 IGAD, UN & regional countries.

      repondre message

  • 5 January 08:13, by Malakal county Simon

    May God punish those old leaders of South Sudan for being against the peace, and playing with blood of our innocent people’s!!!!

    repondre message

  • 5 January 08:18, by Lenin Bull

    Please, South Sudanese people accept each as one people free and equal in dignity and rights and make peace among yourselves. Don’t allow foxes in the region and from far away lands to play you one against the other for their own selfish interests. Deprive of them of their well known strategy by just simply making your peace within South Sudan. Ethiopian politicians/businessmen have become rich.

    repondre message

s
