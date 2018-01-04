Sudan recalls ambassador to Egypt for consultations

January 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has summoned its ambassador in Egypt for consultations, said a statement issued by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Ambassador Abdel-Mahmood Abdel Halim

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided on Thursday 4 January 2017 to summon Sudan’s ambassador to Cairo, Ambassador Abdel-Mahmood Abdel Halim, to Khartoum for consultation."

The statement didn’t explain the reason of the decision, but the government-controlled media in Cairo launched a severe media campaign against the Sudanese government after the signing of an agreement with Turkey over Sudan’s Red Sea coast island of Suakin.

The Egyptian media claimed that the two countries signed an agreement to build a military naval base in a bid to destabilize the government of President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi who toppled the elected Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

Some Egyptian reports said that Qatar was in involved in the plot against Egypt, pointing to a visit of the Qatari army chief of general staff to Khartoum that coincided with Erdogan visit to Sudan.

Also, for the first time last Friday the Egyptian official TV broadcast Friday prayer from the disputed Halayeb. For this occasion, the government dispatched the minister of religious affairs Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa who delivered personally Friday’s sermon at Al-Tawba Mosque in Halayeb.

