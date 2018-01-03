 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 3 January 2018

Saudi Arabia security “part and parcel” of Sudan’s security: Minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese troops participating in the 'North Thunder' military drill with troops from 20 nations in Saudi Arabia on 16 February 2016 (Photo Saudi Press Agency)
January 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of International Cooperation Idris Sulieman Wednesday stressed the strategic relations between Riyadh and Khartoum saying Saudi Arabia’s security is part and parcel of Sudan’s national security.

Sulieman told reporters following his meeting with Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Khartoum Ali bin Hassan Jafar that Saudi Arabia is the largest trade partner of Sudan, pointing to its tremendous investments in the various fields in Sudan.

According to Ashorooq TV, Sulieman said the joint Sudanese-Saudi ministerial committee is making great efforts to promote economic cooperation, calling for the need to activate banking transactions between the two countries to raise the volume of trade exchange.

For his part, the Saudi Ambassador said his meeting with Sulieman comes within the framework of promoting the bilateral relations between the two countries, describing the meeting as fruitful and positive.

He pointed to the upcoming visit of Sudan’s State Minister of Investment Osama Faisal to Saudi Arabia during the coming period to meet with the chambers of commerce in Riyadh and Jeddah.

In recent years, Sudan has developed close diplomatic ties with both Saudi Arabia, especially after it broke its decades-old relations with Iran.

Saudi Arabia is the largest Arab investor in Sudan with more than 590 projects.

In 2016, Saudi investments in Sudan increased to $15bn compared to $11bn in 2015.

Also, the Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who will pay the price of Sudan Suakin’s concession to International Islamic Movement? 2018-01-03 10:00:21 by Hussien Arko Minawi Following the controversial visit of the Turkish president, Mr Erdogan to Sudan, whole the region turned into media uproar and stirred up all the discontent in the Middle (...)

Make 2018 a year of decisive action 2018-01-02 06:47:35 By Peter Adwok Nyaba The Republic of South Sudan is in deep social, economic and political crises. There seems no exit out of this situation except by complete destruction and transformation of (...)

Is revitalization of peace in South Sudan credible? 2017-12-31 20:27:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Countries are created in line with international treaties and norms, and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the deciding factor for any organized society that wants (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.