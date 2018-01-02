

January 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United States Administration on Monday has expressed hope that the U.S./Sudanese relations witness further improvement during 2018.

“The United States looks forward to another year of growth in the U.S.-Sudan relationship,” said the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a press statement on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of Sudan’s independence.

He also wished “the people of Sudan a joyous celebration and a peaceful year ahead”.

Last October, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

However, Washington left other sanctions in place for the time being, including those against individuals with arrest warrants related to atrocities committed during the conflict in Darfur.

Also, it didn’t remove Sudan’s name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The two countries are engaged in a five-track process towards the full normalization of relations.

The process includes the fight against terrorism, Uganda’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Sudan’s role in the peace process in South Sudan, Sudan’s peace and the humanitarian situation in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

(ST)