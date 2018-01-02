January 1, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar on Monday unveil members of the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) who are to be part of the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), the body that monitors the cessation agreement.
- South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)
The SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel on Monday confirmed the decision taken by the exiled armed opposition leader.
“Yes, the Leadership and the Commander in Chief of the SPLA-IO Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon has put in place a body of monitors from amongst the SPLA-IO forces at Sector and Division Levels to monitor and report all violations of the agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian access,” said Lam.
The armed opposition-formed CTSAMM, he said, came into effect on 31 December 2017 and that the body will continue until SPLM/A-IO members are nominated for the restructured (CTSAMM).
“These officers shall receive and work with visiting delegations of the regional and international members of CTSAMM in their respective locations of deployment in the SPLM/A-IO controlled areas,” stressed Lam.
Meanwhile the armed opposition leader, now exiled in South Africa, has urged both the international and regional monitoring groups to reach out to areas under SPLA-IO forces control in order to document any violations of the agreement on cessation of hostilities.
South Sudan’s warring factions have each traded accusations against each other for violations, despite signing a ceasefire deal on 21 December as part of the revitalization of the 2015 peace accord.
(ST)
