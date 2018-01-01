 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 1 January 2018

Central Darfur collects 6000 weapons: governor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2017 shows weapons voluntarily surrendered by residents in South Darfur State, Sudan. (Xinhua Photo)
December 31, 2017 (ZALINGEI) - The governor of Central Darfur Ga’afar Abdel-Hakam said that the national campaign to collect weapons and the unlicensed vehicle has collected more than 6,000 weapons.

In press statements on Sunday, the governor said the total of arms seized within the framework of the forcible weapons collection launched last October has reached 6164 arms including small arms, guns and large quantities of ammunition, as well as.

The authorities also captured 523 motorcycles and 150 four wheel drive vehicles (Land Cruiser).

The governor said the intelligence unit of the weapons collection campaign has information about the hideouts of weapons and ammunition in the state and would attack it at any time.

Also, he said the collected weapons have been seized in three operations conducted in six of the nine districts in the state, adding the fourth operation will be launched in the localities of Jebel Marra in the coming days.

The Central Darfur governor recently threatened to attacks the positions of the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid al-Nur in Jebel Marra, when he said the weapons collection campaign include the areas where they are present.

On 20 December 2017, he told the state legislative assembly that the unilateral cessation of hostilities does not include Darfur, stressing that the western Sudan region is free of rebels.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Is revitalization of peace in South Sudan credible? 2017-12-31 20:27:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Countries are created in line with international treaties and norms, and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the deciding factor for any organized society that wants (...)

Who detains Machar in South Africa? 2017-12-29 21:56:23 By Tor Madira Machier South Sudanese armed and non-armed opposition groups seems to be misrepresenting responsibilities regarding Riek Machar’s confinement in South Africa when at least eight of (...)

In remembrance of a true patriot - George Muras Lomoro 2017-12-29 09:15:24 By Pamela Lomoro Amid South Sudan’s ongoing abyss of violence and ethical decay, in the bleak solitude of the night, I can hear my father’s whispers reassuring, inspiring hope. He was George Muras (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.