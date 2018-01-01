Central Darfur collects 6000 weapons: governor



December 31, 2017 (ZALINGEI) - The governor of Central Darfur Ga’afar Abdel-Hakam said that the national campaign to collect weapons and the unlicensed vehicle has collected more than 6,000 weapons.

In press statements on Sunday, the governor said the total of arms seized within the framework of the forcible weapons collection launched last October has reached 6164 arms including small arms, guns and large quantities of ammunition, as well as.

The authorities also captured 523 motorcycles and 150 four wheel drive vehicles (Land Cruiser).

The governor said the intelligence unit of the weapons collection campaign has information about the hideouts of weapons and ammunition in the state and would attack it at any time.

Also, he said the collected weapons have been seized in three operations conducted in six of the nine districts in the state, adding the fourth operation will be launched in the localities of Jebel Marra in the coming days.

The Central Darfur governor recently threatened to attacks the positions of the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid al-Nur in Jebel Marra, when he said the weapons collection campaign include the areas where they are present.

On 20 December 2017, he told the state legislative assembly that the unilateral cessation of hostilities does not include Darfur, stressing that the western Sudan region is free of rebels.

