 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 31 December 2017

South Sudan rebel appointed governor abducted in Kenya

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 31, 2017 (JUBA) - An armed opposition governor has been abducted in neighbouring Kenya, sparking concerns about security and the safety of the key opposition figures in the eastern African country. The abduction occurred at the refugee camp in northern Kenya on Friday evening.

JPEG - 15.5 kb
Marko Lokidor Lochapio (ST file)

Rebel deputy spokesman Paul Lam Gabriel said in a statement released on Sunday that the opposition appointed the Governor of Kapoeta State Marko Lokidor Lochapio was abducted from Kakuma Refugee Camp.

Gabriel, according to the statement, said the abducted rebel official was driven to Lokichogio the same night and was taken to Nadapal where he was allegedly handed over to South Sudan National Security Service on Saturday.

Multiple sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune that the rebel official was picked up from his home with the knowledge of the Kenyan police authorities who later informed the relatives.

The opposition governor was abducted from home by people who came with two vehicles around 05:00 pm and one of the abductors was seen having a gun by an eyewitness, the sources said.

It is not clear how the gunmen managed to enter another country with weapons without being detected.

Opposition officials find it difficult to live in Kenya. James Dak the spokesperson of the leader of the main rebel group (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar in the country was deported to Juba in November 2016 from Nairobi.

Two other leading opposition figures were abducted and disappeared without a trace in Nairobi. A prominent and an opposition official, Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Idri, disappeared in Kenya and nobody knows what happened to them.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 December 21:19, by Eastern

    Like I said earlier, Kiir is not known to honour any agreement he has signed. Abduction of Marko Lochapio is a clear act of provocation against the SPLA-IO. This move is aimed at provoking the movement to fight back so that the derailment of the recently signed COH is blamed on SPLA-IO.

    repondre message

  • 31 December 21:37, by Mayendit

    Rebels Spokesman Paul Lam Gabriel.
    You will be caught up one day just like Marko Lockidor Lovhapio do. All Eastern Africa leaders have said it last year that, if we wants to achieved our development then, we must stop rebels special those fighting in South Sudan and we believe this is a right thing at the right time. East Africa people also are getting tried about Riek Machar’s rebellion all times

    repondre message

  • 31 December 21:47, by Theone

    What the hell so called governor doing and having an house in the refugees camps?

    Is he a governor of Kakuma?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Is revitalization of peace in South Sudan credible? 2017-12-31 20:27:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Countries are created in line with international treaties and norms, and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the deciding factor for any organized society that wants (...)

Who detains Machar in South Africa? 2017-12-29 21:56:23 By Tor Madira Machier South Sudanese armed and non-armed opposition groups seems to be misrepresenting responsibilities regarding Riek Machar’s confinement in South Africa when at least eight of (...)

In remembrance of a true patriot - George Muras Lomoro 2017-12-29 09:15:24 By Pamela Lomoro Amid South Sudan’s ongoing abyss of violence and ethical decay, in the bleak solitude of the night, I can hear my father’s whispers reassuring, inspiring hope. He was George Muras (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.