Sudanese army collects 8000 weapons in Darfur since October

Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2017 shows weapons voluntarily surrendered by residents in South Darfur State, Sudan. (Xinhua Photo)
December 30, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - The commander of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Sixth Division, Major General Adel Hassan Hamed Al-Jamri, said that the number of weapons collected since the start of the forcible arms search operations last October in the state exceed 8,000 arms of different types.

Al-Jamri, who also heads the technical committee of the national weapons collection campaign, said on Saturday that the campaign in the state of North Darfur is going well, and stressed citizens and civil administrations cooperate and support the security services in the implementation of the security operation.

Last August, Sudanese army launched a six-month campaign to eliminate weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan, particularly in Darfur region. The security campaign which was voluntary during the two first months has become forcible form October.

The Sudanese authorities say the operation target the weapons in the hands of rival tribal groups including tribal militias that were cooperating with the army. Recently it was announced that the operation would include rebel areas in Jebel Marra, Central Darfur state.

The Sudanese authorities say the spread of weapons among the rival tribes in the region is one of the main causes of Darfur’s instability.

He said the government forces have seized over 8,000 weapons including anti-aircraft guns, machine guns, landmines, rocket pipes and various other types.

The Sudanese general pointed out that such weapons should be in the hands of the State, not the citizens.

"The goal of the operation is not only to collect weapons but to eliminate all types of security violations, negative phenomena rampant and fight drug trafficking," he stressed

He said that the security services in the state of North Darfur have been able to combat the crime and the seized large quantities of drugs, cannabis and alcohol of various kinds, adding campaign will continue to eliminate negative phenomena.

Speaking about the armed gangs that for a while attacked commercial and transport convoys s and terrified civilians, al-Jamri, said that most of them have been arrested and imprisoned.

(ST)

