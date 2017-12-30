South Sudan army general vows commitment to adequate security

December 29, 2017 (AWEIL)- A South Sudanese senior military official has pledged to undertake his duties, especially amidst turbulent conditions and the instability in neighbouring states, which has caused increasing security concerns and fears of escalations.

General Dau Aturjong (ST)

The former rebel commander has been appointed this week as a commander of the SPLA third infantry division in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region.

General Dau Aturjong told officers and soldiers at the military headquarters in Wunyiik after taking over the military leadership that the current conditions have imposed challenges on the country and the army in the economic, social and security fields.

He commended the army for continuing to provide adequate security despite the prevailing conditions, reiterating commitment to maintaining its safety and stability.

Dau said that in the next few days, he will work with the other officers to revise all issues related to improving and upgrading capabilities, through organisation, training, arming and planning, taking the necessary measures to that end.

The top area military commander pledged plans to improve and upgrade military-civilian relationship in the area, saying he needs to upgrade relations to friendly and cordial ties.

“Our main source of support and those we are required by the constitution to provide adequate, maximum protection without reservations are civilians and their properties,” said Dau.

He avoided talking politics, instead praised community leadership for the support they have always given the military in the area whenever there is a need for the community and local leadership.

(ST)