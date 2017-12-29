South Sudanese legislator quits, joins rebel movement

December 28, 2018 (JUBA)- A South Sudanese legislator has resigned from a parliament and switched allegiance to the country’s main rebel movement.

The map of Unity state

Isaac Chiok Jany accused the government of allegedly targeting innocent civilians across the country, a practice, he said, forced him to join the armed opposition group led by South Sudan’s former Vice President, Riek Machar.

A chief whip in Southern Liech state assembly, Jany claimed the government of President Salva Kiir has failed to offer the much needed services to the people.

The legislator said the country was being run by tribal cliques who have taken the country hostage at the expense of service delivery to the population.

“The nation is run by tribal cliques who have taken the country hostage and deprived its citizens of services they deserve,” wrote Jany in a letter announcing his resignation from the government.

The state government also confirmed the lawmaker’s resignation from his position.

“But we have received any letter official from Isaac. I think he has decided to join the opposition,” said the state information minister, Peter Makuoth.

The lawmaker’s resignation moments after the armed opposition’s deputy military spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel released a statement saying their forces would remain in their current locations and act only on self-defense in compliance with orders and declaration made by the rebel leader, Machar.

Lam also accused the government forces of launching attacks on their positions in several places across the country, forcing them to act in self-defense.

“On 26/12/2017 at about 13:00hrs, the Juba regime forces launched another attack on SPLA IO position in Bieh Payam in Koch County. They burnt down the base and its surrounding villages including food stores of both local produces and WFP provided donations to the suffering civilians of Koch County”, he said. He further added in the same released that Yesterday the 27/12/2017 they also burnt Guol, Koatpadaang and Kuleer Villages in addition to the above mentioned areas”, the statement released to the public on Thursday reads in part. Other attacks took place in western Equatoria region where government

“This morning the 28/12/3017, then regime dispatched more than 300 soldiers from Mundri to go to attack our bases in Bari, Madewu, Ladingwa and Bangalo again. A part of the team went to Gori Balawu in Mundri West County an area controlled by the SPLA/M IO. They are now looting food items and burning houses after civilians have escaped into the bushes”, the statement notes.

The armed opposition deputy spokesperson said acts of aggression and provocation are expected to continue throughout till February/2018 when the revitalization reconvenes as the government aims at expanding their areas of control.

"The IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development], TROIKA [Norway, United States and Britain] and the United Nations should take note of these intentional violations", stressed Lam

(ST)